INDIANAPOLIS – There have been plenty of encouraging developments for the Indianapolis Colts since the team put a disastrous 0-3 start in the rearview mirror.
But the team’s 2021 tombstone for now would be adorned with the other three losses. Sunday’s 38-31 loss against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers marked the third time this season Indianapolis has blown a double-digit lead against a playoff contender.
Those three games currently are the difference between the Colts holding down the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC at 9-3 and fighting for their postseason lives at 6-6.
“The responsibility for that starts with me as the head coach,” Frank Reich said. “I’ve got to do a better job. I’m not just the offensive play caller, I’m the head coach so I’ve got to do a better job of getting us ready – that when we get in those moments in the second half, whatever phase it is -- offense, defense, special teams -- we need to do a better job collectively of closing out games against these good teams. I know we have the players to do it. I know we have the coaches to do it. So we’ll continue to work towards that end.”
The losses each have had their own unique characteristics.
A 22-3 third-quarter lead against the Baltimore Ravens would have been enough had injured kicker Rodrigo Blankenship not had one fourth-quarter field goal blocked and missed another that would have won the game as time ran out in regulation. Baltimore won 31-25 in overtime.
A few weeks later against the Tennessee Titans, quarterback Carson Wentz threw a pair of late interceptions that led to 10 points for the opposition in a 34-31 overtime loss. The Colts led that game 14-0 in the first quarter and were poised to add to a 14-7 lead in the second quarter when defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis injured his knee and fumbled back the football during an interception return.
On Sunday, a strip-sack of Wentz and a well-timed interception by safety Antoine Winfield Jr. led to back-to-back third-quarter touchdowns as the Bucs erased a 24-14 deficit. Indianapolis had five turnovers overall, leading to 24 points for Tampa Bay.
“I can only say, and I think we have the evidence that we have, the track record to prove it, it was a fluke,” Reich said of the giveaways. “I give Tampa credit. They got it out. They made the plays. A credit to Tampa. That absolutely cannot happen again.”
The factors in each blown lead cover all three phases and run the gamut of the roster. But there is at least one area that’s been a season-long thorn in Indianapolis’ side and a contributor to each comeback: red-zone defense.
Opponents have scored 27 touchdowns on 38 trips inside the Colts’ 20-yard line. That 71.1% touchdown rate ranks Indianapolis 29th among the 32 NFL teams.
Last year, the Colts ranked 15th and gave up a TD on 61.5% of red-zone trips. In 2019, the defense ranked 11th at 52% and in defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ first season of 2018, it also ranked 11th at 53.5%.
The reasons for this year’s struggles are, of course, manifold.
On Sunday, a pair of pass interference penalties set up short touchdowns for Tampa Bay. And Indianapolis actually survived its worst starting field position of the game, forcing a field goal on a third-down deflection by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner after a muffed punt gave the Bucs the ball at the 19-yard line.
But the Colts realize they need to be more consistent near their own goal-line.
“We certainly have to do a better job down there,” Eberflus said. “We’ve been doing a good job on first and second down. Third down needs to improve. We really are working hard at that. The guys have been diligent at working at that, and we’ve got to continue to strive to get better there. You turn those sevens into threes, that’s a huge part of the game.”
THEY SAID IT
“A lot more confident. That rookie feeling is – I can’t really make a mistake. The guys in the room just told me play my game, just be comfortable. It’s the same game I played since I was a kid, so I think the confidence coming into the season led me to the plays I have been making.” – cornerback Isaiah Rodgers on the difference in his game in his second season with the Colts.
INJURY REPORT
Buckner battled a knee injury throughout Sunday’s game, and the situation remains a concern heading into this week’s game at the Houston Texans.
“I don’t know if we’re going to see him (practice) at the beginning of the week,” Reich said. “We’re hopeful we see him at the end of the week, but we’re going to have to take it day-by-day. There’s no guarantee on him.”
