INDIANAPOLIS – Jacoby Brissett wanted to play last week against the Miami Dolphins.
The 26-year-old quarterback believed he was progressing throughout the three-day practice week and could hold his own on game day.
But the decision was up to head coach Frank Reich.
“I mean, I felt like I was getting better each day, and then it was the coach’s decision,” Brissett said. “So, he made the decision that he thought was best for myself and for the team. It’s his job to protect myself from myself.”
With backup Brian Hoyer tossing three interceptions, the Indianapolis Colts suffered a humiliating 16-12 defeat against the tanking Miami Dolphins.
Hoyer received very few first-team reps while Indianapolis attempted to gauge Brissett’s availability. But the veteran didn’t use that as an excuse after the game, and he’s not worried about similar circumstances as the Colts prepare for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Reich waited until Saturday to inform Hoyer he would start last week, and he’s determined to name a starter much earlier this time around. Ideally, that could come as soon as Wednesday, if Brissett is able to participate fully in practice.
Hoyer made it clear he’ll do whatever is in the best interest of the team.
“You always try to (get extra work with the receivers), but in the same sense, Jacoby needs the reps with those guys just as much as I do,” Hoyer said. “So I’m never gonna take away anything that Jacoby needs, and if it’s something we can do a little extra on the side, we try to do that.”
Brissett offered few details on his health. He’s approaching this week much the same way he did last week, with full understanding the final call is out of his hands.
About midway through his six-minute session with the media, Brissett cut off questions about his knee all together and switched the focus to the Jaguars.
It’s clear, his mindset again is on preparing to play.
That comes as no surprise to the coaching staff.
“He could’ve been missing a toe, two toes, three toes or whatever – anything -- and he would’ve went in (last week),” offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “That is the type of toughness that guys attract to on this team. That is why guys follow him. It wouldn’t have mattered, 104-degree temperature, whatever – he was going to play.”
TOUGH BREAK
Parris Campbell isn’t certain how his most recent injury occurred.
He was running a slant in the fourth quarter of a 26-24 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 3 when he believes his hand might have made contact with defensive back Joe Haden’s helmet.
In any case, Campbell’s hand was numb when he returned to the huddle and informed teammate Zach Pascal he thought the hand was broken. A postgame X-ray revealed the fracture and again sent Campbell to the sideline.
He also suffered a hamstring injury in training camp and an abdominal injury during a Sept. 29 loss against the Oakland Raiders.
His absence this time is all the more frustrating as the Colts also are playing without top targets T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Devin Funchess (clavicle).
Pascal, Marcus Johnson, Chester Rogers and undrafted rookie Ashton Dulin were the active receivers Sunday against Miami.
“Obviously, I would love to be out there,” Campbell said. “But every guy in that room has a great opportunity. Week-to-week, it’s another opportunity. I wish I was out there, but I’m definitely pulling for those guys as well.”
Campbell’s hoping to return as early as Dec. 1 against the Tennessee Titans. That would keep him sidelined for two more games and leave him with five more performances to complete his rookie season.
“Lots of time to make an impact, for sure,” Campbell said.
ROSTER MOVES
Indianapolis again brought a host of kickers in for a tryout – the second time that’s happened this season as Adam Vinatieri’s struggles continue – but the only moves announced involved the practice squad.
Running back Bruce Anderson III was placed on the practice squad injured list, and running back Darius Jackson was re-signed to the practice squad. A sixth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2016, Jackson has four career regular-season appearances.
The Colts also signed offensive tackle Gerhard de Beer to the practice squad. He previously spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers.
