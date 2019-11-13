INDIANAPOLIS – Jacoby Brissett returned as a full participant to practice Wednesday, and all indications are he will be the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“Jacoby, we’re anticipating, will practice full today,” Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said before the afternoon session, “and as long as he practices full today and gets through today the way we expect, then he’ll be starting in the game.”
Brissett’s return would be a welcome development for a banged-up offense.
The Colts also played last week without three of their top wide receivers – T.Y. Hilton (calf), Devin Funchess (clavicle) and rookie Parris Campbell (hand).
Funchess also returned to practice Wednesday (more on that later), and Reich left the door cracked for a potential return to the field for Hilton this week.
Brian Hoyer started last week’s 16-12 loss against the Miami Dolphins and threw three interceptions, including one in the second quarter that set up a touchdown for the visitors and one in the final period that paved the way for the Dolphins’ last field goal.
In seven quarters this season, Hoyer has thrown more interceptions (four) than Brissett has tossed in eight starts (three).
Reich wanted to make a decision on the starter more quickly this week after Hoyer found out Saturday morning he’d be starting against Miami.
As long as Brissett suffers no further setbacks with the sprained MCL in his left knee, that shouldn’t be a problem this time around.
“It’s huge,” center Ryan Kelly said of Brissett’s expected return. “I think Hoyer did a great job, just jumping in on such short notice last week and really giving us time to make calls and stuff like that. Just working with him has been great. But Jacoby’s our quarterback. Obviously, just an incredible competitor and a tough guy. So I love to have him back.”
The Jaguars also have a good deal of respect for Brissett.
They faced him twice as a starter in 2017 and won both games, sacking the quarterback a total of 14 times in the process.
But both teams have changed significantly in the two intervening seasons, and Brissett has shown growth in his second go-around as a starter.
The 26-year-old has completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,649 yards and 14 touchdowns. But his impact extends beyond raw numbers.
“He’s had such great growth and has become such a really good NFL starting quarterback,” Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone said. “The consistency is good, he can put the ball on the money and he has enough movement where he can extend the plays. You’ve seen that. That’s on tape.
“I think everyone rallies around him. I think he does a great job – great leadership. It makes sense why Indy held on to him because he’s such a good quarterback, and he’s a starter in this league.”
FUNCHESS RETURNS
Funchess, one of the team’s most high-profile free agent additions, was back on the field Wednesday for the first time since breaking his clavicle in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Funchess caught three passes for 32 yards in that contest and – at 6-foot-4 -- presents a unique target for Brissett. He wore a red non-contact jersey Wednesday, and participating without limitations is one of the remaining hurdles the 25-year-old still must clear.
“He has to get certain things done and scans done and make sure this is fully cleared, ready to go,” Reich said. “I haven’t talked to the doctor most recently, but you’ve got a break. You have to wait till it’s completely healed, and then once it’s completely healed, you’re good. Just like new.”
INJURY REPORT
Tight ends Mo Alie-Cox (hip) and Jack Doyle (shoulder) were new additions to the did not practice list. Wide receiver Parris Campbell (hand), cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring) and Hilton remained sidelined.
Running back Jordan Wilkins (ankle) also did not participate after leaving Sunday’s loss to Miami with the injury.
Linebacker Darius Leonard (abdominal) and safety Clayton Geathers (rest) were limited participants.
