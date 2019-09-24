INDIANAPOLIS – There is no more important relationship to a football team than that between a play caller and his quarterback.
The synergy with that pairing makes all the difference in critical situations – red zone, third down, two-minute drills and late-game strategy.
The best teams get to a point where the quarterback knows the next play before the call comes into his helmet communicator.
But, like any good relationship, it takes time to build.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich is a master at this skill. It helps that he was an NFL quarterback himself for 14 years and can see the game through those eyes, but he’s also a gifted communicator.
Between his days as an active player and his first foray into coaching in 2006, Reich spent time as a pastor leading his own church.
The skill set is similar for a football coach. He has to be able to teach complex topics in a clear and coherent manner, and he has to instill belief in those under his charge.
Last year, Reich and Andrew Luck formed a well-oiled machine. Three weeks into this season, the head coach’s relationship with Jacoby Brissett is headed in the same direction.
“Frank gives you the free range to talk to him throughout the game, and if I tell him I’m not feeling well about this, I want to do this more, he’ll listen,” Brisett said. “Obviously, we’ll have dialogue about it, but he’s been pretty good about leaving that range for conversations.”
Collaboration is at the heart of Reich’s approach.
The weekly game-planning meetings include offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady and reserve quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Chad Kelly.
Each man has a voice in the room, but Brissett’s is given extra weight. The goal is to customize the attack so it’s comfortable for the starter and it’s playing to his strengths.
“We talk about it in segments,” Reich said. “Each day, we talk about a different segment of the call sheet, and we sit in there and we talk it through. There is big-time collaboration, but ultimately it comes down to what Jacoby really likes and is comfortable with.
“We talk through – Nick, I and Marcus – we talk through what we like and why we like it. Jacoby will interact on those things. As the days and weeks go on, you can feel that (collaboration) growing.”
At the same time, Brissett is developing a better feel for how Reich likes to call a game.
It’s beginning to show up on the field.
Brissett had his best passing day of the season in Sunday’s 27-24 victory against the Atlanta Falcons, finishing 28-of-37 for 310 yards and two touchdowns.
He started the game with 16 consecutive completions and praised both the calls being made from the sideline and the execution of his teammates.
“Like I said Sunday after the game, I felt like everyone was open that I was throwing the ball to, and that’s a good feeling,” Brissett said. “Honestly, I didn’t realize what was going on to be honest with you. I had a feeling in me that we were just moving the ball well. So I just wanted to keep that feeling, I guess.”
HEALING HILTON
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton left Sunday’s game after the second quarter with a quad injury. It was a re-aggravation of an issue he dealt with throughout the practice week.
On Tuesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, Hilton said the quad is feeling better, but he’s not ready to make a prediction about his availability for this week’s game against the Oakland Raiders.
He’s listening to the team’s medical personnel and will abide by whatever decision the coaches make.
“It’s still Tuesday,” Hilton said. “So I’m just taking it day by day, and whatever happens, happens.”
ROSTER MOVE
Indianapolis signed cornerback Deante Burton to the practice squad Tuesday and released running back Darius Jackson.
Burton has played in three regular-season games and one postseason contest with the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and Houston Texas dating back to 2017.
