INDIANAPOLIS – Jacoby Brissett’s longest rush this season has been for 5 yards, and he’s averaging 1.4 yards per carry.
But few Indianapolis Colts have had more consistent impact in high-leverage situations this season.
Three of Brissett’s 11 carries have resulted in a touchdown, and six have been good for a first down as the former starting quarterback has made the most of a unique short-yardage package installed by head coach Frank Reich.
It’s intended to give defenses something else to prepare for during the week, and it’s been an inventive way to keep a locker room favorite involved on game day.
It took awhile for the idea to gain traction, but in recent weeks it has worked more often than not.
“Being a great teammate is my first priority, no matter what role I am in, either if I’m starting or not starting,” Brissett said during a video call Thursday. “I take that very serious.”
It couldn’t have been an easy offseason for Brissett, who started 15 games for Indianapolis a year ago then watched as the team signed veteran quarterback Philip Rivers to a one-year, $25 million deal. Reich gave Brissett advanced warning of the move, and after some initial disappointment, the quarterback who will celebrate his 28th birthday Friday focused on moving forward.
Many teams would have dealt Brissett, but the Colts value his leadership and competitive nature.
While running the scout team each week in practice, Brissett engages in trash talk with the starting defense that might even surpass Rivers’ famous banter. It’s all part of a desire to help the team in any way possible.
“He’s the backup quarterback, but he still doesn’t act like the backup quarterback,” said linebacker Darius Leonard, who is often on the receiving end of Brissett’s barbs. “When we’re going against the scout team, me and him (are) talking the most trash. I know if I’m talking trash and he’s talking trash, we’re both competing.”
Brissett’s selfless nature extends beyond the playing field.
He led an effort this summer to register the entire training camp roster to vote and has been outspoken in his support for Black Lives Matter and other social justice initiatives.
Brissett also partnered with community leaders and police in his hometown of Riviera Beach, Florida, for a “Start the Cycle” bike ride in July. The event was organized to encourage interaction between the community and police officers at a time when protesters were taking to the streets worldwide to combat systemic racism.
Colts.com reported several children received their first bicycle through the program, and the community-wide rides have continued since Brissett returned to Indianapolis.
Brissett sees the effort as part of his responsibility to give back to the community that helped raise him. His high school coach was a special needs teacher, and his mother taught special education classes. So the desire to reach out and help those in need comes naturally.
“We all know we’re not going to save everybody, but you just hope that’s it one,” Brissett said. “And then that one comes back and then that other one, you know? It’s just a cycle of just doing good for good, honestly. That’s what I do it for.”
Brissett was named Thursday as the Colts’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
The quarterback’s philanthropic efforts this year include a $50,000 donation on behalf of the Players Coalition to Indianapolis Public Schools to provide internet hotspots to students and work with the Indianapolis Urban League’s mission to assist Black Americans and other people of color and underserved individuals in achieving social and economic equality. He also led a Thanksgiving food drive to provide 500 meals to families in Riviera Beach.
“He’s just a leader, on and off the field,” wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said. “He’s a guy that we all respect. He demands that respect just by his work ethic, the way he goes out there and plays. Even when he’s in the huddle, he means business.”
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts completed their 53-man roster Thursday with the addition of offensive lineman Will Holden, who was signed off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. A 6-foot-7, 330-pound tackle, Holden fills the spot vacated by Le’Raven Clark – who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.
Holden has 12 appearances in seven starts with the Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals. A fifth-round pick by Arizona out of Vanderbilt in 2017, he previously spent time with Indianapolis in 2018.
INJURY REPORT
Left tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee) returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis, and no player missed practice because of injury.
Defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (hip), linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle), defensive end Kemoko Turay (ankle) and safety Khari Willis (back/quad) were also limited participants.
Quarterback Philip Rivers (toe), right tackle Braden Smith (groin) and linebacker Anthony Walker (ribs) returned to full practice.
