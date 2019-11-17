INDIANAPOLIS – Jacoby Brissett’s return to the starting lineup was mostly quiet Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The 26-year-old quarterback avoided the big mistakes backup Brian Hoyer committed in the past two weeks and was more than content to watch a dominant run game bulldoze its way to a 33-13 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
But Brissett still made a big impact during one of the game’s biggest moments.
Leading 10-7 early in third quarter, the Colts faced fourth-and-goal inside Jacksonville’s 1-yard line after an apparent touchdown run by left guard Quenton Nelson was overruled on replay review.
Brissett took the snap and immediately looked for a receiver in the left flat. But the Jaguars came out in a coverage Indianapolis did not expect.
The quarterback pulled the ball down and considered running for the end zone before seeing that path was blocked.
So he scrambled to his right and scanned the end zone for a friendly face. He found wide receiver Marcus Johnson for a 1-yard score that put the home team firmly in charge.
“I saw one of my guys looking at me, and I threw it and Marcus Johnson made a great play,” Brissett said of his 15th touchdown pass this season. “It was surprising that (the Jaguars) did what they did. Marcus wasn’t supposed to be over there, but he made a heck of a play and it boosted us.”
Left unspoken was Brissett’s own effort.
If he was sacked on the play, it would have been a big win for the Jacksonville defense.
Instead, his quick thinking capped a 10-play, 77-yard scoring drive and likely broke the visitors’ back.
“The play that Jacoby made on fourth down was a big play,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “(It) just gave us momentum. To go down there and not get anything would have really hurt. And Jacoby just single-handedly made an unbelievable play.”
UPON FURTHER REVIEW
It briefly appeared Nelson had scored his first career touchdown to cap that drive.
Officials originally ruled Nelson’s first career carry a score, but a replay review later revealed the left guard was stopped just short of the goal line.
It didn’t prevent, however, the most talked about touchdown celebration of the NFL weekend. Nelson’s teammates lifted him into the air and simulated a keg stand as the crowd roared its approval.
“It’s been awhile because we’re in season,” Nelson said of his last off-field keg stand. “But, yeah, it was fun with the boys.”
Reich joked he thought the all-pro offensive lineman was going to leap into the end zone, but Nelson downplayed his hops.
“We joked about it,” Reich said. “Of course, you know Quenton. He was all apologetic that he didn’t get it in. We’ve been repping that play since five or six weeks now, hoping we got that in there.
“But that’s Jacksonville’s defense. They’re pretty good down there. They’re pretty stout. I thought it was a pretty good opportunity to try to get that one in, and give them credit.”
Linebacker Darius Leonard remains unconvinced Nelson failed to score. He anticipated the play call and was anxious to see the left guard realize a dream.
“I was hurt, especially for Q,” Leonard said. “Those are the moments you live for, getting a touchdown, anybody. I still haven’t got mine yet. I wanted Q to get his, so I was kind of hurt for him.”
Nelson said the play was successful on at least one count.
“Don’t fumble it and get in the end zone,” he said of his thoughts before the carry. “I accomplished one of those.”
INJURY REPORT
The Colts had a lengthy list of wounded players coming out of the contest. That’s particularly concerning with a short week ahead.
Indianapolis travels to face the Houston Texans on Thursday night with the AFC South lead on the line.
Running back Marlon Mack left the game in the third quarter with a fractured hand and reportedly is expected to miss at least one week. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin also left in the third quarter with an ankle injury after tackling Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette for a loss.
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (thumb) and cornerback Shakial Taylor (ankle) also came out of the game with injuries.
