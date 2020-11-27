INDIANAPOLIS — Darius Leonard has been one of DeForest Buckner’s biggest fans since the latter’s arrival on the Indianapolis Colts’ roster in March.
But the all-pro linebacker was quick to point out Friday that the defense must carry on without Buckner.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Buckner tested positive for the novel coronavirus this week. Indianapolis did not confirm that report, but head coach Frank Reich announced Buckner and defensive end Denico Autry — who also missed last week’s win against the Green Bay Packers — will not be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
That means Indianapolis (7-3) will face the Tennessee Titans (7-3) and star running back Derrick Henry without their top defensive tackle. Through 10 games, Buckner has 40 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits.
“Next man up. It is what it is,” Leonard said during his weekly video call. “The other guy in front of him has to do his preparation and just play. It’s not just one guy. It’s 11 guys, so we all just have to team up, do our jobs and go from there.”
That next man up is likely to be Tyquan Lewis, a second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2018 who has enjoyed a breakout season in limited action. Playing just 34% of the defensive snaps, Lewis has recorded 16 tackles, 3.5 sacks and six tackles for loss.
Taylor Stallworth and rookie Rob Windsor also figure to be in the mix as the Colts continue to rotate fresh legs into the game.
Tennessee is dealing with its own roster issues. Linebacker Jayon Brown suffered a season-ending elbow injury during last week’s win against the Baltimore Ravens, and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (knee) and left tackle Ty Sambrailo (undisclosed) were placed on injured reserve this week.
Sambrailo joins previous starting left tackle Taylor Lewan on IR.
While certainly less than ideal, missing starters are a fact of life at this level.
“This is normal in the NFL,” Reich said. “Good teams overcome it, so that is what we need to do. That’s the great thing about football: It’s not a one-man show. Sure, every player is important and every player adds a unique contribution. When you get players who go down, at one level you miss them, but I’ve just seen this in this game for so long and so many times that good teams overcome it because they believe, because they have good depth, because (of) the guys who step up and play great and the rest of the team plays great. That’s what we’ll do.”
KELLY QUESTIONABLE
Center Ryan Kelly (neck) did not practice throughout the week but was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
Kelly briefly left last week’s win against the Packers with an undisclosed injury but returned to finish the game. He did not participate in practice Wednesday or Friday, and he was listed as “did not participate” on Thursday’s estimated practice report. The Colts did not hold a practice on Thanksgiving.
If Kelly can’t go against Tennessee, rookie Danny Pinter – a fifth-round pick out of Ball State – likely will get his first start.
But Reich has confidence in Kelly even without any practice reps during the week.
“Our guys do such a good job of staying locked in mentally and we get good work in walk-through periods and the meetings are so detailed and (we get) such good work in the meetings,” Reich said. “At this time of year, we have a lot of physical, accumulated reps, so when guys have to miss – I don’t like it, neither do they, but you have confidence that they can miss some (reps) and still come back in there and play well.”
INJURY REPORT
Linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle) was ruled out Friday, meaning Indianapolis will play without three defensive starters Sunday.
In addition to Kelly, left guard Quenton Nelson (back/ankle), wide receiver Zach Pascal (knee/foot), quarterback Philip Rivers (toe), linebacker Anthony Walker (ribs) and safety Khari Willis (ribs/shoulder) also were listed as questionable. Nelson, Pascal and Rivers were limited participants Friday. Walker and Willis practiced in full.
Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee), wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion) and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) were ruled out for the Titans.
Center Ben Jones (knee) and guard Rodger Saffold III (ankle) are questionable and were limited participants Friday.
