INDIANAPOLIS – DeForest Buckner tossed aside a grown man with one hand.
That’s one major takeaway after the All-Pro defensive tackle revealed Wednesday he played the entire 2020 season with an injury to his right hand. Specifically, Buckner dislocated the metacarpophalangeal joint in his right ring finger.
The injury caused him to wear a soft cast throughout the season and meant he couldn’t grasp properly with his right hand. He still racked up 9.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss during his first season with the Indianapolis Colts.
Buckner also tossed aside 308-pound Minnesota Vikings guard Dru Samia in a September highlight that went viral on social media. Imagine what he could do with two healthy hands.
“Last year was pretty freaking impressive,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. “First year in the scheme and he’s in unbelievable shape (this season), even better shape than he was last year. We track all that pretty hard. I don’t know. I think the sky is the limit. I mean, I do. I think he’s got Defensive Player of the Year capabilities. I do.”
In typical fashion, Buckner downplayed the injury. He admitted it caused some trouble for him in shedding blocks and forced some small changes to the way he got out off the ball and hand fought with offensive linemen.
But he just smiled and answered in the affirmative when asked if a healthy hand would cause significant improvement this year.
That’s a scary thought for opponents.
Since arriving in a trade from the San Francisco 49ers last March, Buckner has become the heart and soul of the Indianapolis defense. He was voted as one of five team captains for this season, and he admits winning Defensive Player of the Year is among his primary individual goals.
“Buck last year, had an unbelievable year, a Pro Bowl year and was playing without one hand basically,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “I think he’s even going to be more of a force than he was last year, if that’s possible.”
SAYING THERE’S A CHANCE
Eric Fisher was making a lot of progress in his return from a torn Achilles’ tendon before going on the reserve/COVID-19 list two weeks ago. The veteran left tackle was activated earlier this week and practiced for the first time with Indianapolis on a limited basis Wednesday.
The 2013 No. 1 overall pick and long-time starter for the Kansas City Chiefs remains a longshot for Week 1. But Reich isn’t ruling Fisher out just yet.
“We have to determine that,” he said. “He did a little bit of work (Tuesday), and that went well. I look at him and I think, ‘Man, he looks like he’s ready to go,’ but he hasn’t done anything in 10 days. So we’re going to measure that out over the next couple days.”
Fisher suffered the injury during the AFC Championship Game in January and hasn’t taken part in any competitive football environment since. That factors into the decision making process, but Reich said there are other factors involved as well.
“You do (balance the time off), but then you also take into account that once this injury is healed, it’s healed,” Reich said. “If we’re not worried about that, then we’ve just gotta say, ‘Is he a football player?’ Yeah, he’s played a lot of football. And, yeah, you gotta practice and you gotta get back into it. So that’s the give and take. I think what I want to be guilty of and what we talked about is, ‘Hey, let’s push him.’ We can pull him back. Let’s try to get him ready right now. Let’s try to get him ready to play this week. Maybe that’s not realistic, but let’s try, and then we can always pull back.”
THEY SAID IT
“Yeah, there is, and that’s the fine line. That’s what separates the men from the boys, so to speak. Only he can pull that trigger. We can talk to him about it. But, ultimately, we talk about two sides to the same coin. On one side is your instincts and your ability, so we want you to use that, but on the other side of the same coin is discipline. We want you to run the offense, stick with the plan, but that would be foolish just to say, ‘We’re going to be so hyper-disciplined we’re not going to allow you to do what you can do.’ It’s that combination of both things, and he’s got to play that out.” – Reich on quarterback Carson Wentz balancing aggression with ball security.
INJURY REPORT
All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson did not practice Wednesday, but Reich said there’s still a chance he’ll play against Seattle.
“He had a back, something with his back,” Reich said. “He has the occasional back flare-up. Just having a little back issue so just trying to get ahead of it and get him back on track.”
Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) also did not participate. Wide receiver Parris Campbell (Achilles), offensive lineman Danny Pinter (foot), defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin) and Fisher were limited.
Wentz was a full participant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.