INDIANAPOLIS – Two days before kickoff, DeForest Buckner wasn’t at all certain he’d play in Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Indianapolis Colts’ all-pro defensive tackle injured his ankle during a freak accident in Thursday’s practice. As he was planting his foot in the ground, an offensive lineman incidentally kicked at Buckner’s leg.
His ankle twisted, and by Friday the pain was severe enough Buckner could no longer put weight on it.
Still, he insisted he’d suit up against the Houston Texans.
“I was going around telling everybody, ‘I’m gonna be up on Sunday,’” Buckner said. “Just continuing to be aggressive with the treatment and what I was doing and trust in the process, what the trainers were telling me, what kind of exercises we were gonna do to treat it, attack it head on. It was definitely a big turn (from) two days ago.”
Buckner didn’t just show up, he dominated during the Colts’ 27-20 victory that kept the team’s playoff hopes alive.
Despite playing primarily on third down to give the ankle as much rest as possible, the 6-foot-7, 295-pounder finished with a career-high three sacks and forced a fumble.
“We kept him off of it as much as we could, but it really came down to could he operate at a winning level?” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “He just wasn’t going to be denied. You could just tell the last 24 hours that he was going to play, but we really took it up to the last minute.”
Buckner went through a workout on the field at 10 a.m., and that was when the team made the final call.
Even then, he was limited to obvious passing downs, red-zone snaps and other key situations.
His final sack came on first down at the Colts’ 20-yard line with 56 seconds to play. The 6-yard loss helped set up the fourth-and-5 pass on which linebacker Darius Leonard caused a fumble recovered by linebacker Bobby Okereke in the end zone to end the game.
Buckner now has 7.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss in his first season with the Colts after a March trade with the San Francisco 49ers.
“That boy’s a created player,” Leonard said, referencing the ability to create a superstar on a video game. “He’s different. There’s nobody in this NFL that can block him. One-on-one, double teams, whatever, DeForest is a complete monster. And I thank (general manager) Chris Ballard almost every time I see him for bringing him in. He’s a great player, but he’s an even better leader.
“And that’s what makes him so great. When he went down with that ankle in practice, his main thing was doing everything he can to play. That shows his toughness there.”
HIGH EMOTIONS
Punter Rigoberto Sanchez was the final starter to come out of the tunnel during pregame introductions and received a loud ovation from the 9,992 fans inside the stadium.
Sanchez had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor Dec. 1 but missed just two games before returning to the field. He averaged 45.5 yards on two punts and dropped one inside the 20-yard line.
“That was honestly really, really cool,” Sanchez said of the pregame introduction. “I’ve got so many people telling me that that was an electric moment. Honestly, it was amazing how much support I felt in the building today. I’m just blessed beyond anything to just be out there and to be able to play the sport I love to play.”
It was an emotional day as Indianapolis also honored long-time team employee Greg Hylton with a video tribute prior to the national anthem. Hylton, who worked for the franchise for more than 20 years, died last week. He was 52.
The Colts wore a ribbon decal on their helmets in remembrance of Hylton.
ON THE MOVE
Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor averaged 5.2 yards on 16 carries, but he often needed to juke and jive in the backfield to elude defenders early in the down.
It’s another sign of the 21-year-old’s growth over the course of the season.
And a reminder of how much havoc Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt can create.
“When you’ve got a guy like 99 on the other side of the ball, he tends to disrupt things a little bit,” Taylor said. “So you kinda gotta detour just a bit from your course. But you already know when you’ve got a player like that, some things won’t read out how it should play out in practice.”
