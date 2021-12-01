INDIANAPOLIS – DeForest Buckner has missed just two games in his six-year NFL career and only one because of injury.
This is a man who rarely likes to even sit out a snap. So – despite the fact he’s battling a knee injury that twice forced him out of Sunday’s loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – the Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle’s response to a direct question Wednesday was not surprising.
“I plan on playing this Sunday,” he said.
It certainly would be understandable if he made a different decision.
The Colts (6-6) visit the 2-9 Houston Texans this week, and a long-awaited bye week follows. Sitting out Sunday would give Buckner two weeks to heal his ailing knee and help him recover for a critical four-game stretch to close out the season.
But that’s not the way the All-Pro defender is wired. He played all of last season – his first in Indianapolis – with an injured hand that severely affected his grip.
When he was told he wasn’t at significant risk of worsening the knee injury against the Bucs, he responded with the same mentality.
“As an athlete, you have a lot of adrenaline rushing,” Buckner said. “The initial blow really hurt. I started to feel the pain settle in a bit, and it was still sore. It’s nothing I couldn’t really fight through. I knew I was able to still go out there and play. I’m doing everything that I can to help my team win. I would have felt terrible if I knew I could still go and -- even though I was hurt and sore, if I knew I could still go and I didn’t go in, I definitely would have felt some regret not going back in and helping my team with everything I could.”
He finished the game with a sack and red-zone pass deflection that helped force a fourth-quarter field goal.
Still, the Colts will be cautious moving forward.
Buckner did not practice Wednesday, and he’ll be eased back into work.
But the same desire that made him return to the game against Tampa Bay fuels him this week.
Some might look past the Texans and focus on bigger foes ahead. Buckner insists that would be a mistake.
“One, it’s a division game,” he said. “So everybody gets up for a division game. You can toss the records out the window, playoff, whatever out the window. It’s a division game, so it’s a big game. Also, every team – there’s no great teams or bad teams in the NFL. Everybody’s very close. It’s all about execution, and what they got over there, they’re a really good team. They have like, what? 11 takeaways in three games or something like that? Their last couple of games? Something like that.
“They’re a really good team. With Tyrod Taylor at the quarterback position, they’ve been doing a lot better at executing. Shoot, they beat the (8-4 Tennessee) Titans a couple weeks ago. So it’s a game that we all need to be up for. We can’t look past it. We know we have the bye week next week, but like I said before, we have to get through the Texans to get to the playoffs.”
THEY SAID IT
“I think everyone goes through a little bit of adversity in life or this game. So it’s kind of how you respond and what people think of it. I’m just trying to roll with it. I feel good out there. I feel comfortable. Like I said, we’ve got a great operation and a great team here, so it makes it super easy.” – kicker Michael Badgley on his surprise opportunity with the Colts during which he’s made all 10 field goals and all 28 extra-point attempts.
INJURY REPORT
Buckner (knee/foot) was one of six Indianapolis players who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. The others were tight end Jack Doyle (knee), center Ryan Kelly (knee), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle/wrist), left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) and safety Andrew Sendejo (calf).
Left tackle Eric Fisher (knee) was a limited participant.
The Colts also designated safety Khari Willis to return from injured reserve and activated his three-week practice window.
