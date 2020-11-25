INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, putting his status for Sunday’s rematch against the Tennessee Titans in jeopardy.
Players who test positive for the novel coronavirus or who are deemed as “high risk” close contacts of someone who did must be placed on the COVID-19 list. The Colts released no further details immediately after the announcement Buckner was placed on the list.
Players with a positive test result who show no symptoms must sit out a minimum of 10 days. Players who are symptomatic must miss 14 days. High-risk close contacts can return five days after their most recent contact with the infected individual.
Defensive end Denico Autry missed last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers because of a positive test, and it’s not yet clear whether he will be able to return against Tennessee.
The loss of Buckner, who has been playing at a Pro Bowl level since arriving in a March trade against the San Francisco 49ers, would be strongly felt any week. With Indianapolis preparing to face Titans star running back Derrick Henry, the defensive tackle takes on even greater importance.
Henry rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries during the Colts’ 34-17 victory in Nashville on Nov. 12, and he carried the ball 28 times for 133 yards and the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
The former Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama has 1,079 rushing yards with 4.7 yards per carry and nine touchdowns this season.
Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus talked about the challenge of stopping the Titans’ fifth-ranked rushing attack Tuesday before the Buckner news was released.
“That’s just what they do,” Eberflus said. “That’s their M-O. They are just going to stay committed to it, and we have to stay – we feel like we’re in good shape in terms of our perseverance, in terms of our discipline, and we will want to take that in the game. … We have to be disciplined at the end of the contest to make sure we’re executing the proper way.”
If Buckner is unavailable Sunday, Tyquan Lewis is the most likely replacement. The former Ohio State star has 3.5 sacks and six tackles for loss while playing just 34% of the defensive snaps this year.
The Colts (7-3) and Tennessee (7-3) enter the week tied for first place in the AFC South, with the winner of Sunday’s game taking control of the division heading into the final five weeks.
RIVERS READY
Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers (toe) also did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, but he does not anticipate ending his 234-game streak of consecutive starts – tied for the 10th-longest in NFL history – this week.
“I feel good,” Rivers said. “I think I definitely could’ve gone today. I think it’s a little bit of probably the smart thing to do and me getting better at my stubbornness as well. So I think it’s the best approach. Obviously, with our schedule this week, having tomorrow off for Thanksgiving, just a couple more days rest, and (I’ll) be ready to be out there on Friday.”
Rivers also provided a lighter moment when asked if the injury will affect his famously funky throwing motion.
“No, I’ll be good,” Rivers said. “It’s already weird enough, so I don’t think I can tweak it anymore.”
INJURY REPORT
There was a long list of players not participating in Wednesday’s practice.
Rookie safety Julian Blackmon and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin were listed only with an “illness” designation, though there were no reports of a positive coronavirus test on the roster and no players other than Buckner were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive end Justin Houston was listed simply as “not injury related.” That’s a tag that’s been used with lower-risk close contacts earlier this season, but there was no indication whether that was the case in this instance.
Players missing the session with injuries were center Ryan Kelly (neck), left guard Quenton Nelson (back/ankle), linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle), wide receiver Zach Pascal (knee/foot), safety Khari Willis (ribs/shoulder) and Rivers.
Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (knee), right tackle Braden Smith (thumb), tight end Noah Togiai (knee) and linebacker Anthony Walker (ribs) were full participants.
