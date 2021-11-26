INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor rightly gets all of the attention for the Indianapolis Colts offense, but quarterback Carson Wentz continues to be quietly efficient.
During the current three-game winning streak, Wentz has been solid if unspectacular – completing 65.5% of his passes for 558 yards with four touchdowns, no interceptions and a quarterback rating of 100.2.
The only thing missing, for the most part, has been the chunk plays Indianapolis consistently got through the air earlier this season. That’s been due in part to an emphasis on blitzing by opponents.
Giving Wentz less time in the pocket helps protect the defensive secondary from being beaten on the deep ball, and that’s a trend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to continue Sunday. No team loads the box more often this season than the Bucs, and they often use the extra man as a reason to blitz.
Inside linebacker Devin White is among the most versatile players in the league at his position, recording two sacks as part of a team-high 87 tackles and four tackles for loss.
“He leads the NFL as far as inside ’backers are concerned with hits and pressures on the quarterback,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “Rare combination of instincts and speed, a really good player. I mean, just flies all over the field, aggressive – a lot of respect for Devin White for sure. Inside, those two linebackers, one of the better combos of two linebackers inside in the league.”
The other inside linebacker – Lavonte David – has 64 tackles and one sack this season.
That duo is part of a front seven that will make things difficult on Wentz throughout the game.
“They are just in sync with what they do,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “They’re a well-coached team. That staff has been together for a long time, and some of those players have been around for a while. They run their defense well. They’ve got good players on the ball, a good scheme and some of their pressures, they do a good job getting home.”
Much like head coach Bruce Arians on offense, Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles isn’t afraid to take risks. If the blitz doesn’t get home, there can be opportunities to make plays in the air and on the ground.
Wentz has done a good job in recent weeks of getting the Colts into the right call. That’s a primary reason Reich said the quarterback graded out with an “A+” last week despite finishing 11-of-20 for just 106 yards and a touchdown in a 41-15 win against the Buffalo Bills.
The Bucs’ changing looks and active front will up the ante this week.
“They definitely fly around,” Wentz said. “They make things really confusing on you, so that’ll be fun. A fun matchup for us, really. There’s no weak spot on that defense that I can see, so it’ll make it fun.”
THEY SAID IT
“I was kidding him about that actually before this one about these predictions. Really, to Bubba’s credit, it’s just he has a knack. He’s got great film study. I don’t think Bubba’s in the business of trying to predict what’s going to happen. I think he’s trying to give the guys a vision for what can happen if we execute and giving a vision of what players – who the opponent we’re playing, what their strengths and weaknesses are. I think Bubba’s really good like that. He has a gift of kind of studying players and kind of identifying strengths and weaknesses. So he’s doing a phenomenal job.” – Reich on special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone predicting big plays from his unit in each of the past two weeks
INJURY REPORT
For the second straight week, Indianapolis did not rule out any player Friday.
Linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) and left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) were both full participants in the week’s final practice but were listed as questionable. Reich said both players will be re-evaluated Saturday, and he’s optimistic they’ll be ready to play.
Wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) was ruled out for the Bucs. Guard Ali Marpet did not participate in Friday’s practice and is doubtful.
Nose tackle Vita Vea (knee) and White (quadricep) were limited participants and are listed as questionable.
