INDIANAPOLIS – A struggling Indianapolis Colts offense took another hit Thursday.
General manager Chris Ballard announced four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will not play Sunday after suffering a setback with his calf injury during Wednesday’s practice.
Hilton’s injury is considered week-to-week, but he becomes the fourth high-profile offensive skill position player ruled out for this week’s game.
Tight end Eric Ebron (ankles) was placed on injured reserve Monday and is done for the season. Wide receiver Devin Funchess (collarbone) hasn’t played since Week 1 and faces a Wednesday deadline to be activated from IR . And running back Marlon Mack (hand) will miss his second straight game.
The Colts also are waiting to see how rookie wide receiver Parris Campbell (hand) performs in practice this week before making a determination on his availability for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
Campbell has been wearing a glove with extra padding on his right hand. He fractured a bone in the hand during a Nov. 3 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers and hasn’t played since.
Attrition has been a theme throughout the season for an offense that has struggled to get the passing game in gear. Indianapolis has failed to throw for 200 yards in eight of 11 games this season and ranks 27th in the NFL in explosive pass completions.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is under fire after throwing for a season-low 129 yards during last week’s 20-17 loss against the Houston Texans, and he’s averaged just 5.7 yards per pass attempt over the past two games.
Hilton’s absence only elevates the difficulty of making plays in the passing game.
“I mean, everybody is in this position right now,” Indianapolis offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said Tuesday, before Hilton’s absence was revealed. “There’re some teams where maybe their roster isn’t taking the same kind of hit, but everybody is somewhat in this position – a bit of a predicament right now.
“So that is where it really becomes important that we are developing young players. Obviously, Chris Ballard and his staff do a great job of getting the players in here – the type of players you want to develop, that have a skillset and an attitude that you want to develop. That is our job as coaches is to develop them and have them ready.”
The Colts potentially will go into one of the most important games of the season with a wide receiving corps comprised of Zach Pascal, Marcus Johnson, Chester Rogers and undrafted rookie Ashton Dulin. Former Arizona Cardinals third-round pick Chad Williams remains an option for a call up from the practice squad.
Indianapolis needs at least one of those players to step forward this week.
The lack of production in the passing game is all the more baffling given the Colts’ success on the ground. Fourth-string running back Jonathan Williams has rushed for more than 100 yards in back-to-back weeks, and that kind of production should open up opportunities for big plays through the air.
It hasn’t happened, and head coach Frank Reich insists the fault lies with more than a single player.
“Like we’ve said many times, one thing I know for sure is when we don’t get to where we want to get to offensively it is everybody,” Reich said. “It is all of us. I really believe that. I think that (Houston) game was indicative of that.”
HEAT CHECK
The Titans come into Sunday’s game with four wins in their last five games and are one of the hottest teams in the league.
But head coach Mike Vrabel downplayed any potential benefit from that streak. He’s very much of the opinion every week is its own season in the NFL.
“I think that momentum is carried and built throughout the week,” Vrabel said. “I don’t think that it can go from one Sunday to the next. You have to have a process through the week that you put some good meetings together and some good practices. That’s how you build momentum, I think, throughout the week is having confidence that you’re executing in practice and then ultimately have to carry it over to the game.”
INJURY REPORT
In addition to Hilton and Mack, tight end Mo Alie-Cox (thumb), left guard Quenton Nelson (hip) and defensive end Jabaal Sheard (rest) did not practice Thursday. Nelson was on the field during the afternoon session, taking mental reps.
Campbell and rookie cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) were limited participants.
Safety Khari Willis (concussion) returned to full practice, an indication he’s progressing through the league’s concussion protocol.
