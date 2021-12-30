INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor had flashbacks to training camp during Saturday’s 22-16 victory against the Arizona Cardinals.
If there’s an upside to the injury spree the Indianapolis Colts suffered throughout August, it’s the unexpected reps many reserve players received with the first team.
As a result, Taylor had experience running behind blockers like left tackle Julien Davenport, left guard Chris Reed and center Danny Pinter before the trio was forced into action on Christmas day.
“Falling back on those conversations and those reps helped a ton,” Taylor said Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “It’s crazy because I actually went back and looked at a few (training camp) reps with some of the guys, especially with inside zone. Seeing how they played and how they blocked inside zone and understanding how patient I would have to be, so that did actually help out a lot.”
It’s a testament to how phenomenal Taylor’s season has been that the MVP candidate carried the ball 27 times for 108 yards behind the makeshift line – which also included right guard Matt Pryor, who joined Indianapolis in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles at the conclusion of the preseason, and right tackle Braden Smith as the lone remaining starter – and almost none of the postgame talk centered on the running back’s effort.
That’s just as well in Taylor’s mind.
He hasn’t shied away from the accolades that have come his way – including two Offensive Player of the Month awards and his first Pro Bowl selection – but he prefers the focus to be put on the team.
The Colts (9-6) can clinch their third playoff berth in four seasons Sunday with a win against the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium. That’s possible in large part because of the outstanding effort by so many lesser-known players against the Cardinals.
“I saw a tremendous amount of toughness (from the offensive line),” Taylor said. “… we came in with a set of guys, then we had some guys go down from that set. So being able to have those guys up front just step up to the challenge -- step up to the challenge when your number is called is something that I’ve always lived by. Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.
“Also, doing my job, though, Saturday, thinking what can I do? What can I do to make these guys’ jobs easier? I know it’s already a tough situation. Can I be a little more patient? Do I have to speed up a little bit? Would that help them? Just thinking, what can I do to help those guys up front? Man, they showed a tremendous amount of toughness, and I’m very proud of them.”
THEY SAID IT
“E.J., he’s been good ever since he’s been here. I’ve been saying that ever since he came in as a rookie. I thought E.J. was a special guy. He reminded me a lot of myself. He’s long. He’s rangy. He’s fast. He’s quick. I thought he did exactly what I expected him to do, lead the team in tackles. Third down, you saw he’s guarding Zach Ertz, was never out of position and made the plays when he had the opportunity. I’m still upset with him for dropping that interception, but thank God he did enough to get the job done. I couldn’t be more proud of someone who I know that, his back’s against the wall and nobody expected him to be or do the things he does. He’s been stepping up on special teams and now, luckily, we got to see him step into the WILL position for a game, and he did everything he had to do to get the job done.” – two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard on the performance of E.J. Speed as his replacement Saturday.
HALL CALL
Former Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne is a Hall of Fame finalist for the third consecutive year.
If it was up to former teammate T.Y. Hilton, Wayne would hear his name called as a member of the Class of 2022.
“He means more to me than anything, and I pray and hope that he gets that nod,” Hilton said. “He’s well deserving of it, man. His hard work and dedication to the sport, just bringing me in when he didn’t have to, taking me under his wing -- so I really hope he gets it.”
ROSTER MOVES
Indianapolis activated Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. The team now has nine players on the virus list, including two on the practice squad.
The Colts also designated wide receiver Parris Campbell to return from injured reserve. Campbell injured his foot after making a 51-yard touchdown catch against the Houston Texans on Oct. 17. He is eligible to be restored to the main roster any time in the next 21 days.
INJURY REPORT
For the second straight day, tight end Jack Doyle (knee/ankle), left tackle Eric Fisher (knee/shoulder/toe) and safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) did not participate in practice.
