INDIANAPOLIS — As Parris Campbell wound down his Thanksgiving turkey drive Monday evening, the Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver briefly switched places with the media.
Handed a TV microphone, Campbell interviewed the four children at the last of four houses he visited — bearing gifts that included Colts swag, Thanksgiving fixings and, of course, turkeys.
“What’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?,” Campbell asked a young boy after assuring the children he’d have only one question, and it would be easy.
“Pizza,” came the unexpected reply.
It was a day filled with equal parts surprises and laughter as Campbell made his first foray into community philanthropy in his new hometown.
The families were chosen in conjunction with the Wheeler-Dowe Boys & Girls Club, where the brief holiday tour began.
The club — and especially its young members — holds a special place in Campbell’s heart.
“Actually, growing up in Akron, I was a part of things like this growing up,” he said, referencing his Ohio roots. “I know what it’s like to be in those shoes, and I know what it’s like to have someone come around and give back. So I just want to be that role model.”
Campbell has missed the last three games with a broken hand suffered in the Nov. 3 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He hopes to return to action Sunday when Indianapolis hosts the Tennessee Titans, though the team is being cautious.
“We’re monitoring him,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said on his weekly conference call. “There’s a possibility (he’ll play), but we’re not there yet.”
Campbell caught his first — and so far only — career touchdown pass during Indianapolis’ 19-17 victory at Tennessee on Sept. 15.
He was enjoying a breakout game against the Steelers — with five catches for 53 yards and three rushes for 27 yards — when he fractured a bone in his hand during the fourth quarter.
That was the latest setback in a rookie season that also included a hamstring injury during training camp and an early season abdominal injury that required corrective surgery.
Campbell now feels poised to make a statement over the season’s final five weeks, and he started by making some new fans inside their living rooms.
“One of my main goals is to give back to the community,” he said. “So it’s going to be a lot of fun, just happy to see a lot of smiles on kids’ faces. So that’s the goal.”
After being drafted with the 59th overall pick in the second round in April, Campbell has been living his dream.
For Thanksgiving, he wanted to celebrate with his family — which now includes his fiancée and a young son — and give back to those less fortunate.
Monday’s turkey drive is just the beginning of Campbell’s work — on and off the field.
“I’m where I wanted to be all my life, but every day I wake up, I look at my son and that’s just more motivation for me,” Campbell said. “But I haven’t even scratched the surface of who I want to be and where I want to go.”
EBRON OUT
The Colts’ bad luck on the injury front continued Monday with tight end Eric Ebron being placed on injured reserve.
The 2018 Pro Bowler will undergo surgery for injuries to both ankles and miss the final five games of the season.
It’s another blow for an offense that already has played significant time this season without wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, running back Marlon Mack, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, wide receiver Devin Funchess and Campbell.
Reich wasn’t sure when the injury flared up, but he knows it was not a factor in Ebron’s ability to practice until last week. After all the medical information was in, the tight end — who is scheduled to become a free agent in March — decided IR was the best option.
“Obviously, we all talked it through together,” Reich said. “We all had individual conversations. I had conversations with Eric. (General manager) Chris (Ballard) had conversations with Eric — doctors. Then, at the end of the day, this was what was thought to be the best decision.”
Ebron had 31 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns this year.
ROSTER MOVES
It was a busy transaction day for the Colts.
Tight end Ross Travis was re-signed to fill Ebron’s spot on the 53-man roster. Travis spent the preseason with the Colts and was waived Aug. 31.
Indianapolis also signed tight end Matt Lengel, who has appeared in 18 games with the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals since 2016.
Cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr. was added to the practice squad, and cornerback Shakial Taylor was waived.
