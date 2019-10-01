INDIANAPOLIS — Jacoby Brissett is tied for the NFL lead with 10 touchdown passes, Marlon Mack ranks fifth with 338 rushing yards and the Indianapolis Colts offense ranks eighth in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA) ratings created by analytics website Football Outsiders.
DVOA measures every snap a team takes, accounting for game situations and the strength of opponents. It shows the Colts are doing a lot of things right when they have possession of the football.
But can the offense keep up with the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs, the No. 1-ranked offense by DVOA and almost every other measure?
It’s a question Indianapolis insists will not apply on the practice field this week.
“You can’t get into the game where you’re playing offense versus offense or defense versus defense, things like that,” Brissett said. “Just go out there and play football. You put your best foot forward.”
But that doesn’t mean the Colts won’t be aware of reality.
Kansas City has scored at least 26 points in each of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 21 career starts and is averaging 33.8 points per game this season.
Indianapolis has allowed 55 combined points in its last two games against the Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders and will now face the NFL’s most dangerous attack.
Touchdowns will be of the utmost importance Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium, and that could make an already aggressive play caller even more so.
“We’re talking about that already,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “We’re starting to go through those scenarios, those fourth-down scenarios that could come up in a game. How are we going to approach those?
“I’m already thinking about that stuff, talking to our guys about it, thinking through what’s the best way to approach this because I think it has to factor in all three phases on how we’re planning — to sync that all together and have a cohesive plan and everybody be behind that plan as well.”
The key will be not to lose the team’s character.
Go too far outside the norm, and it presents the same risk as being too conservative.
Reich was upset after the 31-13 playoff loss in January because he believed he abandoned the run too soon.
So Indianapolis is determined not to overreact to what the Chiefs are doing and to instead focus on its own game.
Don’t expect the Colts to play keep away and try to limit the overall possessions. But the league’s seventh-ranked rushing offense is certain to be featured in the game plan.
“Our game has never been to try to hold the ball,” offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “It’s to play our game the way we feel like — it’s not to hold the ball, or it’s not to be ultra-aggressive. It’s to play the game that we think we need to play to win the football game as a team, obviously.”
SPEED RISING
Rookie E.J. Speed played a season-high 28 snaps at linebacker Sunday against the Raiders and finished with five tackles.
His quickness and athleticism can be an asset moving forward for a defense that has lacked energy through much of the first four weeks.
“Like any rookie, he made a few mistakes,” defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “There were a couple details and things that he has to keep working on. But we certainly like the way he hit and his intensity in there.
“He has to improve on his effort. He’s maintaining consistent effort, the things that we talk about. But overall, he was solid.”
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts signed defensive tackle Trevon Coley on Monday and waived defensive tackle Jihad Ward.
Coley has appeared in 31 games with 29 starts for the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins since 2016. He spent the first four weeks this season on the Ravens’ practice squad.
At 6-foot-1 and 310 pounds, Coley adds a big body to an interior defensive line that has struggled to stop the run this year.
Indianapolis also re-signed wide receiver Marcus Johnson, who was injured late in the preseason, to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Brian Price.
Johnson caught six passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in five games for the Colts last year before going on injiured reserve with an ankle injury in October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.