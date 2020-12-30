INDIANAPOLIS – The obstacles between the Indianapolis Colts and their second playoff berth since 2014 increased Wednesday with the announcement left tackle Anthony Castonzo is done for the season.
The 6-foot-7, 307-pound offensive lineman already was managing a knee injury when he hurt his ankle in practice late last week. The Colts hoped the injury would improve with rest and treatment, but Castonzo missed Sunday’s 28-24 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After further evaluation, it was determined a medical procedure will be needed to correct the undisclosed injury and Castonzo will be sidelined for however long Indianapolis’ season lasts.
The Colts (10-5) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14) on Sunday, needing a win and some help to make the postseason field.
“It’s something different that I’ve not heard before, to be honest with you,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said of Castonzo’s ailment. “So the good news is we feel good about the procedure. It’s not anything that’s career-ending or anything like that, but it’s a funky kind of injury that I’d not been aware about before.”
The 32-year-old tackle briefly considered retirement during the offseason before signing a two-year extension to remain in Indianapolis.
He’s been a critical part of the offense since becoming Hall of Famer Bill Polian’s final first-round draft pick in 2011. That’s been particularly evident this season with thin depth on the offensive line.
The Colts are 9-2 in the 11 games Castonzo has played in full. They’re 1-3 in games he’s missed or left early due to injury.
During his 10-year career, Indianapolis is 3-13 when Castonzo misses a game.
“You feel sick for AC going down like he did in a Thursday practice,” said quarterback Philip Rivers, himself dealing with a painful foot injury. “Maybe it was a matter of time before something happened. I don’t know, but he’s had a heck of a year. Obviously a big part of what we do offensively both in the run game and pass protection. So he’ll certainly be missed.”
There aren’t a wealth of options to replace the stalwart left tackle.
Will Holden, who started against Pittsburgh, left that game with an ankle injury and will not be available this week. That leaves Chaz Green and J’Marcus Webb as the only healthy tackles on the active roster, aside from right tackle Braden Smith.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that Indianapolis plans to sign veteran Jared Veldheer to the practice squad. The 33-year-old started 113 games for the Oakland Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers before retiring in the offseason. With a maximum of two practice days before Sunday’s game, it’s unclear how realistic an option he is to start this week.
One possibility would involve Smith moving from the left to right side and Green starting at right tackle – where he played the majority of the snaps in a Nov. 22 victory against the Packers.
“We’re gonna practice it out, so to speak, this week, just to kind of confirm the plan,” Reich said. “I’m not gonna go into that right now for competitive reasons, competitive advantage reasons. But we do have a Plan A and a Plan B. We’ll work those out in practice this week. We have a way that we are leaning towards going, wanna practice it out and then kind of wrap it up and confirm it on Friday.”
Left guard Quenton Nelson, who played a handful of snaps at left tackle when Castonzo briefly tweaked the knee during a Dec. 13 win at Las Vegas, also is a possibility. Nelson has not taken any planned practice snaps at left tackle since that game, but he was impressive in a small sample size.
If the two-time all-pro moves to the outside, rookie Danny Pinter or veteran Jake Eldrenkamp could be in line to start at left guard.
Indianapolis is confirming little beyond the fact all options are being considered.
“We feel like (Nelson’s) such a great player that you can put him anywhere and he’s gonna figure it out,” Reich said, acknowledging the limited exposure at left tackle. “So he did do a good job out there. Really our goal is to think what’s the best lineup for our team for this Sunday? What’s the best lineup to get the best five guys in there for the lineup for this Sunday, to win this game?
“So that’s really how we’re talking about it – (general manager) Chris (Ballard) and I, our offensive staff – how we’re talking about it. Given the preparation time we have, given the dynamics of the guys in the room, what’s the combination that gives us the best chance for Sunday? But Quenton is certainly an option.”
INJURY REPORT
In addition to Castonzo, five other starters missed the week’s first practice because of injury – defensive end Denico Autry (hip), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle), Rivers (toe), safety Khari Willis (concussion) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (concussion).
Wide receivers Marcus Johnson (quad) and Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion) were limited, and linebacker Jordan Glasgow returned to full practice after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
