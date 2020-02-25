INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts announced their first big win of the offseason Tuesday.
After considering retirement, left tackle Anthony Castonzo will return for the 2020 season. Although no official contract has been signed, team team is moving forward with the idea its dominant offensive line will be intact for at least another year.
“Yeah, that’s good news, isn’t it?” head coach Frank Reich said from the podium at the Indiana Convention Center. “I was just joking with (local radio personalities) Kevin (Bowen) and Joe (Staysniak) that the pressure of, you know, it’s 16 games that our offensive line starting five started. I wouldn’t want to be the guy to stop that streak, saying that I was just going to retire.
“I’m wondering if – it’ll be interesting when you guys get the chance to talk to him, how much pressure did he get from those other four? I think he had the best year of his career last year and very excited to have him back.”
Castonzo’s return lessens the need for the Colts to select an offensive tackle early in April’s NFL Draft. But it certainly doesn’t eliminate the possibility all together.
Though general manager Chris Ballard said the franchise tag isn’t likely to be employed, it doesn’t appear as though a long-term deal is imminent for Castonzo – who entered the league as a first-round pick in 2011.
Ballard always has an eye on the future with the offensive line, and that likely will be only more true with Castonzo expected to reconsider his options from year to year.
“From a developmental standpoint, because of the speed of the game, the changes in technique on the o-line, I think it’s better to anticipate that a year or two earlier and start to get some guys in the pipeline,” Ballard said. “We’ve been fortunate here because we’ve had Joe Haeg and Le’Raven (Clark). We’ve had some young guys that have been young and been able to develop, and when they’ve had to step in and play, we were able to continue to play good football up front. We definitely have to keep our eye on that.”
Haeg and Clark are scheduled to become free agents next month, and there’s no guarantee either will return.
But Indianapolis at least can rest easy, knowing Castonzo will return to the fold.
Reich said the left tackle’s presence gives him peace of mind as a play caller. There’s less need to help out that side with a chip block, and it opens up more receivers to run out in the passing game.
“It’s a low percentage of the time (help is sent to Castonzo) as we know,” Reich said. “What you’re afforded is, boom, now you’ve got that (running) back out (in a pass pattern) – puts more pressure on the defense. So, he gets very little help. He tells me that all the time. He lets me know, but he’ll be compensated accordingly.”
WELCOME WAGON
Reich was equally excited about one other piece of offseason news.
Mike Groh, a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff with Reich, has been hired as wide receivers coach. Groh’s arrival allows Kevin Patullo to move into an expanded role as passing game coordinator and gives Indianapolis another highly regarded teacher at a position with some young talent on hand.
“This was free agency, and Mike Groh became available,” Reich said. “Mike and I were on a team that went to the Super Bowl together. I was the offensive coordinator, Mike was the primary guy who was helping me and Mike is one of the best receiver coaches in the NFL, period. And I saw that first hand.
“I’m really excited that he’s here. It really worked out well because it fits Kevin Patullo’s mix because Kevin has been a quarterbacks coach. So he has a great relationship with (offensive coordinator) Nick (Sirianni) and the game planning side – has good college experience and the RPO world. So now we move him into a pass game specialist kind of role. It gives us more man hours to game plan, be creative and stay ahead of defenses.”
SECOND ACT
Parris Campbell’s rookie season was slowed by a number of injuries, but Ballard remains very high on the former Ohio State star’s potential.
The second-round pick had just 18 receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown in 2019, but there still was reason for optimism.
“I’ll say this about Parris, he has not left the building since the end of the season,” Ballard said. “He has been there working, rehabbing and getting his body (right). I think he understands what he has to do to try to get his body right for the grind of the season.
“We think Parris Campbell has a lot of upside. I think we saw it. You watch the Tennessee game, down in the red zone and he scores a touchdown on a dover route over the top for a touchdown. I thought you saw it against Oakland. Now he had a fumble on the play, but he catches an option route and breaks two tackles and it looks like he’s going to go. And you saw it against Pittsburgh, where I think he almost had 100 yards just on coaches getting the ball in his hands. We like Parris Campbell. We think he has a lot of upside.”
