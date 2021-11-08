INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday brought chaos across the NFL.
Unpredictable results came in all shapes and sizes. The Jacksonville Jaguars scored an ugly 9-6 upset of the Buffalo Bills. The Denver Broncos routed the Dallas Cowboys 30-16. And the Tennessee Titans capped the night with a 28-16 victory against the Los Angeles Rams, despite playing for the first time without superstar running back Derrick Henry.
It was a day that further muddied the AFC playoff race – where 10 of the conference’s 16 teams have either four or five wins – and re-affirmed the wisdom of Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich’s 1-0 mentality.
The mantra is not just a pithy slogan. It’s a constant reminder the only game that really matters is the next one.
“When you’re in the position we’re in, you love weekends like this,” Reich said of his 4-5 team. “It does prove the point. It also proves the point why 1-0 is the only mentality that we can have. It’s the mentality that works. It’s the mentality that is the most productive. It just makes the most sense. You can’t get into -- you just can’t get into trying to figure out what’s going to happen. Focus, one of the things that we say a lot about focus is it’s staying in the present.
“Not getting too far out ahead, not getting a play ahead or not getting a play behind but always staying in the moment. That includes your schedule. That includes your schedule first and foremost. It definitely helps the argument when you see a weekend like we just saw.”
The Jaguars’ win will be of particular interest to Indianapolis. Jacksonville (2-6) visits Lucas Oil Stadium this week in a game the Colts should now be certain not to overlook. And Buffalo (5-3) will be the opposition on Nov. 21.
Tennessee’s win further dimmed Indianapolis’ dying hopes to win the AFC South. The Colts trail by three games with eight games to play and would lose a head-to-head tiebreaker after being swept in the season series.
But the logjam in the middle of the conference – with six teams within 1½ games of each other battling for the three wild-card spots – gives Indianapolis hope of returning to the playoffs for the second straight year.
If – and only if – the Colts can find some consistency in a league increasingly bereft of it.
“That’s what the league is striving for, right? The parity,” Reich said. “Love it. This is a game of – what it comes down to -- it’s a game of execution. Then (it’s) a long season. It continues to prove the point that the teams that can continue to get better and learn to be more consistent, it’s like – it’s maybe the analogy is the player who flashes early in training camp but then doesn’t play as much. It’s the same thing as far as a team.
“A team can flash early, but it’s a long season. We talk about this all the time. It’s the teams that can consistently – it’s why you have to get grounded in your process, to be able to consistently get better and you have to believe that that’s going to be enough.”
THEY SAID IT
“Marlon’s a valuable player to us. We had to make him inactive last week. As you guys know, that’s more of a roster consideration thing as far as special teams. I think Marlon is very talented. No discussions as far as I’m concerned as far as any kind of mutual release at this point.” – Reich on running back Marlon Mack’s future after not being traded at last week’s deadline.
INJURY REPORT
Three starters either left Thursday’s game with an injury or missed it all together. There was no definitive update on any of the three Monday.
Right tackle Braden Smith left the game with an arm injury that was initially misdiagnosed.
“The update on Braden is at first we thought it was more of a tricep injury, but it’s actually more of an elbow injury,” Reich said. “We’ve got to continue to evaluate him this week, and I’ll keep you posted as we go.”
Veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton suffered a concussion against the Tennessee Titans on Halloween and did not play last week.
“Still in the protocol, hopefully making progress,” Reich said. “Hopefully, we can get him on the practice field this week.”
Finally, cornerback Xavier Rhodes has been battling a calf injury throughout the season and re-aggravated it during Thursday’s 45-30 win against the New York Jets.
“He is battling,” Reich said. “I give him credit for that. There’s times I don’t know how he’s out there, but he continues to battle it and is fighting through it and doing a good job. We’re going to continue to evaluate that day-to-day here, and hopefully we can get ahead of this thing. That’s what you want to do with injuries like this.
“Hopefully this long weekend enabled us to catch up, and we can get out in front of this thing, and he can continue to get back closer to full recovery.”
