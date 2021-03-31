Kevin Mawae was ready to disappear into retirement.
After a 16-year Hall of Fame career in the NFL and 30 years in football overall, he figured he’d had his fill of the game. Dowell Loggains, then a quality control coach with the Tennessee Titans, had his doubts.
Loggains asked Mawae what his fallback plans had been coming out of college if pro football didn’t work out. Mawae planned to join the military or return to grad school and become a coach.
“If you thought you were gonna be a coach at that point,” Loggains said, “chances are you’re gonna become one sooner or later.”
The road was long and unique, but the 50-year-old former center has indeed landed in the profession. After a cold text to head coach Frank Reich this winter, he’ll serve as the Indianapolis Colts assistant offensive line coach this fall – a move that brings his football life full circle.
Mawae was fortunate enough to play for some highly regarded offensive line coaches in the NFL – Howard Mudd, Mike Munchak, Bill Muir and Doug Marrone – and he said the best in the business leave an indelible stamp on the units they work with.
“I think there’s a uniqueness to the offensive line unit,” Mawae said during a video conference call Wednesday. “When they’re playing a certain way, other people know who coached that unit. I’ve been around Chris Stausser now for a month or two, but I’ve seen him work and I knew what he did in the past. And when you watch the Indianapolis Colts play, it’s got a Chris Strausser-slash-Howard Mudd stamp to it, and it’s unique.”
The challenge of leaving his own stamp ultimately drew Mawae back to the game.
He’d dabbled with coaching off and on since retiring as a player in 2009. His earliest efforts weren’t much different than many fathers across the country, coaching his son -- Kirkland -- and his friends in youth leagues.
“I tell everybody if you can coach fifth- and sixth-graders how to run the jet sweep, you can coach anybody,” Mawae said.
Eventually, the family moved back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Mawae began to volunteer at his alma mater – LSU – in 2013. That naturally grew into a role helping to prepare former Tigers offensive linemen for the NFL draft, and that grew into a business working with players across the nation.
In 2016, Mawae made his first serious foray into coaching as the assistant offensive line coach with the Chicago Bears, but the gig lasted just a single season.
He landed at Arizona State as an offensive analyst the last three years after his daughter, Abigail, was recruited to the Sun Devils swimming and diving team. But the goal always was to get back into the pro game.
After Mawae heard Colts assistant OL coach Klayton Adams was considering joining the Arizona State staff, a friend got him touch with Reich. The two former players hit it off immediately.
The cold text to Reich was one of several Mawae sent during the offseason, hoping one would connect and be returned. In Indianapolis he found a cultural fit with a like-minded head coach and an offensive line coach with whom he is familiar.
But he took nothing for granted.
“You’ve gotta have some humility about this business,” Mawae said. “It’s not about what I did as a player. It’s what I hope I can bring as a coach, and it’s unique in that way. So you don’t walk around with feathers puffed up in a peacock, walk into the building in a gold jacket and say, ‘Hey, I want the job.’ You’ve gotta prove yourself, to go through an interview process and show that you can actually coach it and you actually can communicate it and stuff like that. You don’t assume anything in this business. You just come in and keep your head down and do the work.”
That work should be made easier with a three-time All-Pro at left guard in Quenton Nelson and a two-time Pro Bowl center in Ryan Kelly. There are big questions at left tackle this fall, but Mawae is confident the Colts will find the right combination of five starters to make the chemistry work.
He believes he’ll be able to provide first-hand experience that can supplement Strausser’s fundamentals and techniques.
And he expects to make a similar impact as a coach that he was able to produce as a player.
“For me, that’s a goal of mine,” Mawae said. “That’s a challenge. I want to be recognized as one of the best offensive line coaches that leave the game when my time’s up.”
ROCK TALK
Count new defensive backs coach James Rowe among the many in the organization who still see great potential in third-year cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.
The two will soon begin working on hand placement and other details of technique, but Rowe is confident Ya-Sin can be a solid starter for the Colts.
“Rock is a good young talent, and I think with anybody coming to the NFL there is a process of growth, and I think he is going through his process right now,” Rowe said. “But he has a lot of attributes that I am looking forward to coach and getting the most out of him. I think he has a bright future in the NFL.”
EXPANDED SCHEDULE
NFL owners voted Tuesday to extend the regular season to 17 games. The 2021 schedule is expected to be released sometime in the coming weeks, and Indianapolis will have one extra home game – against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.