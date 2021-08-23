WESTFIELD – There’s no one factor that encapsulates Ben Banogu’s rapid improvement this summer.
But confidence has to be near the top of the list.
After appearing in just nine games and recording six tackles a year ago, the third-year defensive end is forcing himself into the defensive line rotation with dominant performances in training camp and the first two preseason games.
The numbers don’t paint a true picture of Banogu’s impact. For instance, he wasn’t credited with a sack during Saturday’s 12-10 exhibition victory against the Minnesota Vikings, but he was a consistent nuisance in the pocket.
A year ago, that might have caused him to question his results. But offseason work with All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has helped him begin seeing the game in a different light.
“I think confidence goes a long way,” Banogu said. “Even (Saturday) I was a little frustrated because I didn’t get all the sacks I wanted to. But I caused pressure. I came back to the sideline, and (Buckner) was like, ‘You know, it’s the small victories. You’re making huge steps. Just keep going at it.’
“Sometimes I look too far ahead, so I try to keep it here and now and keep building on every day and every rep.”
That wasn’t easy to do in 2020 as his struggles mounted. It became a vicious circle with each setback leading to the next.
None of that has been evident during the 18 practices at Grand Park over the last month.
Football is fun again for Banogu, and he’s starting to unlock his full potential. His speed and athleticism have overwhelmed offensive tackles, and his positive momentum has been undeniable.
“I really feel like Ben has had a really good camp,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “If there’s one thing with Ben, it’s been Ben has always shown flashes, but this has been the most consistency that we’ve seen from Ben. So I’m encouraged by that. He just seems to be in a really good place mentally – just confident, strong mindset, really playing hard and really playing smart.”
Banogu said his coaches and teammates never gave up on him. The key to his turnaround was believing in himself again.
There’s still a long road ahead, but the 25-year-old has the makings of a terrific comeback story.
He’s channeled the frustration he felt a year ago into fuel for the next chapter of his young career.
“I think (the key is) just taking the punches on the chin last year and then just trying to get better,” Banogu said. “I knew it was something I had to do, and it was a lot more mental than anything else. When you’re not doing good, and you don’t really have that feeling of getting better, it’s tough.
“But with the guys in the room and the coaches in the building, they’ve done a great job, but it was really up to me. I think that I’m playing good football at the right time, so I’m just trying to build on it and see where it takes me.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Brett Hundley hasn’t gotten many opportunities since arriving in Indianapolis. He’s not part of the backup quarterback competition and has yet to see action in a preseason game.
But that didn’t stop the 28-year-old from making the biggest play in Monday’s practice. Taking third-string reps in full team drills, Hundley lofted a beautiful pass to undrafted rookie wide receiver Tyler Vaughns for a 40-yard touchdown.
THEY SAID IT
“No, I don’t feel established at all. But I feel like that’s a blessing for me. I’ve always had this chip on my shoulder to get better. ’Cause it looks good, but I’m always trying to find a way that I can make it better. So (I’m) just using that mentality every day, just to grow along with my teammates and everybody growing.” – wide receiver Zach Pascal on feeling he’s arrived in Year 4 after being cut three times as a rookie.
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts got a head start on the 80-man cutdown Monday with three releases. Tight end Andrew Vollert and defensive tackle Joey Ivie were waived, and linebacker Skai Moore was waived with an injury designation. Moore could revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.
Teams must pare the roster to the 80-man limit Tuesday. Indianapolis now stands at 82.
INJURY REPORT
Quarterback Carson Wentz (foot), left guard Quenton Nelson (foot) and center Ryan Kelly (elbow) returned to limited practice Monday, participating in everything but full 11-on-11 drills.
Safety Andre Chachere (concussion), cornerback T.J. Carrie (knee), cornerback Marvell Tell III (groin), linebacker Malik Jefferson (unknown), linebacker E.J. Speed (knee), defensive end Kemoko Turay (shoulder), offensive tackle Carter O’Donnell (unknown), center Danny Pinter (ankle), tight end Noah Togiai (knee) and defensive end Antwaun Woods (hamstring) did not participate.
