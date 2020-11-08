INDIANAPOLIS – Philip Rivers saw an opportunity.
The Indianapolis Colts knew Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters had a tendency to be over aggressive, and head coach Frank Reich wanted to take a shot after a fumble recovery deep in his own territory to start the third quarter.
Rivers saw Peters with his back turned to wide receiver Marcus Johnson and thought he had a chance. But he underthrew the ball, and Peters made a play on it.
As the cornerback was falling to the ground, he took three steps while trying to haul the ball in. Johnson got a hand into the mix and knocked the pass away. Incomplete. Second down. Disaster averted.
Until further review.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh challenged the play, and the replay booth overturned the call – awarding Baltimore possession. Ten plays later, the Ravens (6-2) had a touchdown and their first lead en route to a 24-10 victory Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“We have clear and obvious visual evidence where the defender controls the football, takes three steps,” NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron said in a video posted to the @NFLOfficiating account on Twitter.
Fans lined up on social media to offer a counter argument.
Rivers also took issue with the ruling, noting how arcane the league’s rulebook has become.
“It’s gotten so, really, jacked up of how the catch rule is,” Rivers said. “Nobody that’s played any amount of football or that has been around the game watched that and thought it was a catch, including the guy that dropped it. But you can slow it down to milliseconds (on video) and you can just make it a technicality about three feet touched the ground, even though somebody that’s sitting back – probably hadn’t thrown a football in his life – gets to call it.”
Reich was told the third step made the difference, even though the ball is moving throughout the video – normally the baseline indicator for possession.
The overturned call played a big role in a third quarter that saw the Colts (5-3) run just four plays and gain just a single yard as Baltimore took control.
But Indianapolis was quick to point out its own lack of execution was equally to blame.
As the Ravens pulled away in the second half, the Colts gained just 138 total yards – with 63 coming on a final possession that had no impact on the outcome.
It all started with Rivers trying to take advantage of defensive lineman DeForest Buckner’s forced fumble and build some momentum for his team.
“They called an interception, so it’s an interception,” Rivers said. “The bottom line is I shouldn’t have thrown the ball. Or shouldn’t have thrown it short. You throw it short, you leave it in other people’s hands, you never know what’ll happen.”
FOURTH-AND-1
The Colts’ last, best chance to get back into the game ended on fourth-and-1 at Baltimore’s 16-yard line with 5:34 remaining.
Trailing 21-10, Reich decided to pass up a field goal that would have made it a one-score game and take a shot at the end zone. Instead, Rivers was hit as he threw by Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon, and the pass intended for tight end Trey Burton fell harmlessly incomplete.
“I was thinking touchdown ’cause we needed two scores,” Reich said. “If we had needed one score, I would have ran it … and taken the safe call. But, really, it was a play that we felt really good about. We’ve run a version of that play in the past here – highly successful and thought we’re at the right spot on the field that this is not only a first down, it gets the touchdown and gives us an opportunity to make it a three-point game. But obviously we didn’t convert.”
Rivers agreed with the play call. But, like so many things in the second half, it didn’t break Indianapolis’ way.
“It’s a touchdown if I get it off,” the 38-year-old quarterback said. “And we knew that they like to bring zero pressure. We knew I was gonna have to drift and make the throw, and I don’t know exactly what happened. It’s kind of selling out for all or nothing there.”
RUN DEFENSE
Darius Leonard was one of the Colts’ bright spots.
Playing with family from South Carolina in the stands, the all-pro linebacker flew around the field for 15 tackles, including 13 solo stops and one tackle for loss.
That played a major role in the defense holding the league’s No. 1-ranked rushing offense to an average of 2.9 yards on 38 carries.
But that wasn’t enough for the man known as “The Maniac.”
“We’re a good team stopping the run, but we’ve gotta be way better,” Leonard said. “I think they rushed for 110 total? That can’t happen. We gotta get off the field. We gotta make a play somehow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.