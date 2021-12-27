INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ COVID-19 outbreak increased to 14 players Monday, with six new names added to the virus list.
Chief among them was right tackle Braden Smith, meaning none of the five starting offensive linemen are a lock to play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Right guard Mark Glowinski and left guard Quenton Nelson also are on the reserve/COVID list. Left tackle Eric Fisher is dealing with knee, toe and pec injuries. And center Ryan Kelly continues to go through the grieving process after the death of his unborn child.
Head coach Frank Reich said the team’s primary concern is for the health of its players and their families. From a pure football standpoint, the approach is simple.
“Every man in this building needs to be ready to play winning football,” Reich said. “So that’s the mode that we’re in.”
The Colts (9-6) did just that during a 22-16 road victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas night. Missing four starters on the offensive line and four key defensive contributors, Indianapolis got big plays from a number of lesser-known players.
Linebacker E.J. Speed led the team with nine tackles. Safety George Odum and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers had key pass deflections late. And wide receiver Dezmon Patmon’s first career touchdown reception was a 14-yard completion that pushed the lead to nine points with less than seven minutes remaining.
The Colts likely will need more such performances this week.
Safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, running back Marlon Mack and practice squad cornerback Chris Wilcox were the five other players added to the COVID list Monday.
They join Glowinski, Nelson, linebacker Darius Leonard, safety Khari Willis, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, defensive end Kemoko Turay, wide receiver Zach Pascal and practice squad tight end Farrod Green on the virus list.
Vaccinated players can return as quickly as the day following a positive test if they meet certain criteria. Unvaccinated players face a mandatory 10-day quarantine.
So the timing of each player’s return is unique to their vaccination status and the date of their positive test among other factors.
“This is what we prepare for, for hitting adversity like this, things you don’t expect,” Reich said. “But this is probably in the category of something that we could expect and that it would just be a matter of time before it was going to hit us.
“So we just need to continue to focus at a very high level, can’t allow this to be a distraction. Understand how important it is, and let’s just stay focused on what we have to do.”
Reich said Indianapolis could go to all-virtual meetings this week with players coming into the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center only for practice – similar to the plan throughout 2020.
Beating Arizona with some replacements learning they’d play less than eight hours before kickoff Saturday also could have ancillary benefits for Indianapolis.
“I think it was great for our team to overcome this – just the fortitude, the mental toughness, the bond that it brings you together,” Reich said. “We did it together. How do you overcome this? We’ve got to do it together. We’ve got to believe in each other. Guys (have) got to step up.
“I think that’s what we did. Really, really happy with how the team responded.”
POSSIBLE RETURNS
Reich mentioned “a few” players could return from the COVID list this week but declined to get into specifics.
Kelly is one non-COVID player who could be back on the field against the Raiders.
“Talked to Ryan today and continuing to – it seemed like he was doing well all things considered,” Reich said. “Still going through that process. I was encouraged talking to him. He did give me some indication -- I think we can anticipate him being back in the building this week.
“We’ll continue to give him and (wife) Emma the support that they need. As we know, something like this is an ongoing process. It doesn’t go away, but we’ll continue to give them the support they need, but (we) do anticipate him being back in the building this week.”
INJURY REPORT
Fisher and tight end Jack Doyle (ankle/knee) will continue to be monitored and are considered day-to-day.
Wide receiver Parris Campbell (foot) also is ramping up work after being injured on a 51-yard touchdown catch against the Houston Texans on Oct. 17.
“Parris is doing some field work,” Reich said. “I had a chance to watch him a little bit the other day, and (he) looked good. We’ll continue to evaluate him this week and make a decision here before too long.”
