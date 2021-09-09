INDIANAPOLIS — Julien Davenport is no stranger to adversity.
The Indianapolis Colts are the third team the offensive tackle has played for after being drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round out of Bucknell in 2017. He made 19 starts over two seasons with the Texans but was shipped to the Miami Dolphins in the deal that landed left tackle Laremy Tunsil in Houston on Sept. 1, 2019.
Injuries derailed Davenport’s first season in South Florida, and he played just eight games. Last year, he appeared in all 16 games for the Dolphins but made just one start and played just 5% of the offensive snaps.
So it wasn’t a difficult decision to join the left tackle competition in Indianapolis this summer. Even if that, too, got off to a slow start.
Davenport was sidelined for the first 10 days of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19. But he did enough upon his return to the field to beat out Will Holden and Sam Tevi in an open competition that lasted throughout the preseason.
“It was definitely tough,” Davenport said Thursday of his COVID quarantine. “I was sitting in my room pretty bored for 10 days, I guess it was. Thankfully, I was able to get a little equipment and keep myself in shape as much as I could in my room. But I did everything I can to be on top of my game when I got back, so that way (if) I have any mishaps, I wanted to be ahead of the playbook and everything that was going on. ’Cause when I got back, it wasn’t like they was gonna wait for me. I had to get thrown right in the fire and catch up to where everybody else was.”
Ironically, all Davenport’s hard work has left him waiting again.
Eric Fisher — the No. 1 overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 and a two-time Pro Bowler — will be the starting left tackle whenever he returns from a torn Achilles’ tendon suffered in January’s AFC Championship Game. That could be sooner than anyone expected.
Fisher practiced with the Colts for the first time Wednesday on a limited basis, and head coach Frank Reich hasn’t yet ruled him out for Sunday’s opener against the Seattle Seahawks. It’s a long shot but not completely out of the realm of possibility.
If Fisher can’t go, Davenport will make his 29th career start with the confidence of his veteran teammates.
Center Ryan Kelly was impressed by Davenport’s commitment during his absence and believes he made the most of his opportunity in training camp.
“I think he had an Assault Bike in his room in the hotel just doing whatever he could,” Kelly said. “I felt for him. Just being stuck in there sucks, but (he) came in I think the 11th day (of camp) and just worked his (rear end) off. Earned the right to be in there with the ones, playing well. He’s got super long arms, super great athlete and just cares and is a great team guy.”
Reich said consistency set Davenport apart from his training camp competition.
And the head coach believes Davenport can play winning football if called upon this week.
“I think his pass protection has been above average,” Reich said. “He’s done a nice job there. He’s just fit in, fit in to the run game and just provided consistency at that position.”
Davenport’s taking it all in stride.
The 26-year-old has seen a lot during his early tour around the NFL, and he’s not taking anything for granted.
At 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds, he has the size and length to be successful at this level. There have been flashes in the past, but Davenport’s never been able to put it all together for a sustained stretch.
He’s made some changes this offseason he believes will help push him in the right direction.
“I feel like I’m still a work in progress, but I’ve honed in a lot on my technique and making sure that’s honed in because a lot of mishaps (occur) and a lot of guys get beat because of a technique issue,” Davenport said. “I’m trying to make sure that’s etched in stone. I’ve been working to continually improve feet, hands — everything about o-line play — and just have a better understanding of the game.”
INJURY REPORT
Defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin) did not participate in Thursday’s practice after being a limited participant Wednesday. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) also did not practice for the second straight day, and tight end Jack Doyle received a rest day.
Left guard Quenton Nelson (foot/back) and offensive lineman Danny Pinter (foot) returned to practice on a limited basis. Left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) was limited for the second straight day.
Wide receiver Parris Campbell (Achilles) joined quarterback Carson Wentz (foot) as a full participant.
