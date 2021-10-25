INDIANAPOLIS – Darius Leonard admitted Sunday night to a familiar feeling of dread.
After the San Francisco 49ers covered 70 yards in just three plays to open the fourth quarter, the All-Pro linebacker was far from alone in his sense of déjà vu. The Indianapolis Colts were on the road in prime time, trying to protect a lead and the memories of the Oct. 11 meltdown against the Baltimore Ravens remain fresh and raw.
But this time was different. In the midst of a bomb cyclone drenching Santa Clara, California, the defense stepped up and made the plays it had to make to hold onto a 30-18 victory and set up a huge AFC South showdown against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium this week.
“It was great because we went out there as a defense and everybody’s talking to each other, saying all the right things,” defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad said during a video conference call Monday. “And you could look into each player’s eye out there on that defense, and I knew something good was gonna happen. I knew something special was gonna happen. So it’s awesome just to be a part of a tight group, a great group of guys that’s willing to compete each and every day and just put it on display on Sunday.”
The script began to flip immediately following Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel that pulled the home team within 20-18 with 13:07 remaining. Leonard blitzed into the backfield on the 2-point conversion and emphatically swatted away a pass attempt that could have tied the game.
But San Francisco (2-4) got another chance in a situation eerily similar to the collapse at Baltimore. After a holding penalty wiped out a third-down conversion, Michael Badgley knocked through a 42-yard field goal to extend the Colts’ lead to five points.
The 49ers got the ball back on their own 31-yard line with seven minutes remaining and a chance to regain the lead. Elijah Mitchell ran for 4 yards on first down, and Garoppolo completed a 3-yard pass to Charlie Woerner that brought up a critical third-and-3.
Garoppolo targeted Samuel looking for the conversion, but Indianapolis cornerback Xavier Rhodes was in tight coverage. After a quick joust for the ball, Rhodes came away with his first interception of the season.
The Colts took over at the Niners’ 39-yard line, and five plays later, quarterback Carson Wentz tossed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman Jr. for the game-clinching score. The defensive stop was made all the more incredible by the fact Rhodes left pregame warmups with a calf injury and re-aggravated the ailment during the first half.
“There was a moment before the game where I thought he was down. He’s down. He’s not playing,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “But then the trainers did a great job of getting him ready. He did a good job of getting himself ready and then gutted it out – and that took the whole game to do that. In between series, he’s keeping it loose, really having to stay active, working on it the whole time. Obviously, in those conditions it made it even tougher.”
The Colts (3-4) snuffed out two more San Francisco drives before the final horn. After the touchdown, safety Khari Willis intercepted a Garoppolo pass at Indianapolis’ 16-yard line with 1:53 remaining, and former Niners defensive tackle DeForest Buckner sacked Garoppolo on a desperation drive as time expired.
It brought a measure of redemption to a defense that squandered a 19-point lead with 3:06 remaining in the third quarter against the Ravens, and it put an exclamation point on an ugly victory in adverse weather conditions.
The confidence Muhammad detected in his teammates’ eyes was no accident.
“I just think it comes from two places,” Reich said. “One is just the internal belief that you have. You have to believe that you’re going to be the one to make that play. We talked about that last week as a team and that you’re the unit. You just have to believe that. Then, also, you’re building off of execution in the game.
“There was a lot of good execution as a defense the whole game – making plays, turning the ball over, doing a good job against an offense that is very potent. I think that’s primarily where the confidence is coming from.”
THEY SAID IT
“He’s the same person when it comes to being in the huddle. From the day he walked in the building it was, what can I learn? How can I get better? Where do you need me in protection? All these things and I think that’s only escalated as he’s gotten into his second year. Just the presence in the huddle, always saying thank you to the o-linemen on like a big day running the football, which is obviously a great feeling and always there to do anything you need him to do. That’s a great feeling to have as a young running back and just the vision that I can see him gaining in the zone run game -- especially with how big a part that is in our offense -- just from last year to this year is just huge.” – center Ryan Kelly on the continued improvement of second-year running back Jonathan Taylor.
INJURY REPORT
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) and right tackle Braden Smith (thumb/foot) could return for this week’s showdown against the Titans.
Hilton did not practice last week but wasn’t ruled out for the game at San Francisco until Saturday. Smith has been battling a strained muscle in his foot for the last five weeks and finally returned to practice Friday.
“My understanding – again, you know we have the medical meeting coming up in a second -- but I don’t think there’s been any setbacks,” Reich said. “So I thought T.Y. was close last week but didn’t make it. Reading between the lines there, I would be very optimistic that he should make it this week. Braden, I don’t think was quite as far along as T.Y. was, but Braden was making good progress. I’d say I’m optimistic on Braden but probably a little less so than T.Y.”
