INDIANAPOLIS – The numbers aren’t pretty.
In the second half of Sunday’s game, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan completely gashed the Indianapolis Colts’ defense. He completed 22 of 23 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns, nearly bringing the visitors all the way back from a 17-point halftime deficit in a 27-24 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium.
There were a number of things that went wrong defensively for the Colts in the final 30 minutes, but a few stand out above the others.
First and foremost, Indianapolis could not get off the field. The Falcons averaged a little more than 11 plays on their second-half scoring drives and were 8-for-8 on third down.
The Indianapolis defense is designed in part to drag out drives and make teams take the long way to the end zone. But that kind of third-down success is unacceptable under any circumstances.
“The third downs we have to improve on,” defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “You take that by a case-by-case basis. What was this issue? What was that issue? The same way when you go the week before, they go 1-for-10, and then when it’s the opposite you’re always looking for the why.
“Why was it good? What was the positive side of it? Now, what needs to improve? It’s a down-to-down basis. We just need to look at those things and how we can do it better, and that’s what we talked about (Tuesday).”
The other major area of concern was the pass rush.
The Colts racked up eight sacks in the first two weeks with seven different players getting in on the action. But, against Atlanta, Indianapolis managed just four quarterback hits and no sacks.
Ryan was extremely comfortable in the pocket, as his second-half totals make clear. He did throw one first-half interception, but that was more a bad decision on his part than anything the Colts did to affect him.
Heavy zone defenses like the Cover-2 scheme favored by Indianapolis require consistent pressure from the four defensive linemen. It’s why general manager Chris Ballard has brought in waves of players up front to keep fresh legs on the field as much as possible.
But the chaos expected in the offensive backfield was absent Sunday.
“We need better (pass rush),” Eberflus said. “We get four sacks in the first two games, each of those games. So we just need to be better. Those guys know that. They need to win their one-on-one matchups.
“We will be looking hard at that this week (and) where we are going to put different guys and make sure we put them in the best possible situation.”
Head coach Frank Reich takes a measured response to the struggles.
Just as he did during the team’s 1-5 start a year ago, Reich finds comfort in the process.
As long as the players are practicing the right way, learning the right lessons from evaluation and sticking to the constant improvement mantra throughout the locker room, Reich is confident things will turnaround soon.
There were chances to make plays against the Falcons. Just one sack on third down, for instance, could have forced a punt and broken Atlanta’s rhythm.
They key, in Reich’s eyes, is perseverance.
“When it’s going bad, when you feel it’s going bad as an individual player or as a unit or as a team, it’s not as bad as you think,” Reich said. “I experienced that as a player. I’ve experienced that as a coach. I’ve experienced that individually, as a unit and as a team. So you’ve got to – as they say – keep chopping.
“You never know when you’re about to break through. So when you’re struggling as a player, as a unit, as a team, whether you’re 1-5 – just keep believing, keep trusting and keep working. The breakthrough is just around the corner. That’s our mentality.”
WALKING WOUNDED
Jabaal Sheard again was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. The veteran defensive end hasn’t been a full participant since the first day of training camp in July.
The Colts have been monitoring a knee injury that required a medical procedure during camp, and they’re not interested in suddenly speeding up the process as the finish line nears.
“We are making progress,” Reich said. “I mean, we will have to see (about Sheard’s availability for Sunday). He will ramp it up a little bit, but this has been a slow process with him. We want to be smart. Jabaal has done a lot. It’s a long season, so we just want to continue to ramp him up slowly.”
The team is employing a similar approach with wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who did not play in the second half against the Falcons after re-aggravating a quad injury.
Hilton did not participate Wednesday, but Reich said Indianapolis is not ready to rule him out for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.
“For us, every game is so critical right now,” Reich said. “This is a home game. This is an AFC game. That’s just a discussion that when the time is right, everybody is sitting down and we are putting all of our heads together having all the factors into it. But make no mistake about it, this one is absolutely critical to us.”
INJURY REPORT
Hilton was one of seven players who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. He was joined by cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring), safety Malik Hooker (knee), center Ryan Kelly (illness), linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion), defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (ankle) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee).
Hooker almost certainly will miss Sunday’s game against the Raiders, and Lewis and Muhammad left the win against the Falcons early because of their injuries.
Safety Rolan Milligan (knee) was a limited participant, and running back Jonathan Williams (rib) returned to full practice.
