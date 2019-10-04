INDIANAPOLIS – Darius Leonard will miss a third consecutive game Sunday as he attempts to navigate the NFL’s concussion protocol.
But the Indianapolis Colts’ all-pro linebacker will have plenty of company on the sideline.
Starting safeties Malik Hooker (knee) and Clayton Geathers (concussion) also have been ruled out for the prime-time matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Rookie wide receiver Parris Campbell (abdominal) underwent a medical procedure this week and will be out indefinitely, and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (ankle) will sit for a third consecutive week.
That’s not the ideal way to head into a game against the most explosive offense in the NFL.
The Chiefs (4-0) lead the league with an average of 33.8 points per game, and magical quarterback Patrick Mahomes already has thrown for 1,510 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Colts (2-2) are well aware of the challenge ahead. In January, Indianapolis dropped a 31-13 decision at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional playoff round.
Similar to last week’s 31-24 loss to the Oakland Raiders, the Colts fell into an early hole the last time they visited Kansas City.
The Chiefs scored the game’s first 17 points and effectively took Indianapolis out of its preferred run-first mindset.
That’s something the Colts are hoping to avoid this time around.
“We went into a tough environment, and we just got off to a really poor start,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “You can sometimes feel good about your plan in all three phases, and you have just one or two things go against you. That’s one of the things we talked about as a team this week.
“You go into a place like this, you’ve got to – it’s the proverbial, ‘You’ve got be ready to weather the storm.’ There’s going to be a storm somewhere. They’re a good football team. That’s a tough environment. So you’ve got to believe in your plan, have conviction in it and make it go.”
RUN DOWN
The Colts’ defensive woes have begun with the running game.
Last season, Indianapolis stonewalled opponents and forced them into obvious passing situations. That allowed the pass rushers to be more aggressive and gave defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus some leeway with creative blitz packages and coverages.
So far, this season, the Colts have not been able to stop the run consistently. And foes are taking advantage.
Oakland rushed for 188 yards last week, and Indianapolis ranks 31st in the league allowing an average of 5.5 yards per carry.
“The finger’s pointed at the entire defense, starting with the linebackers,” inside linebacker Anthony Walker said. “It’s up to us to stop the run, and we’re not doing a good job of that right now. We have to fix that.
“Again, it starts with us as linebackers and goes out towards the whole defense. It’s not one person. It’s 11 versus one in the run game. When they have one ball carrier, we have 11 defenders, we have to get the guy on the ground.”
PRACTICE REPORT
In addition to the five players ruled out for Sunday’s game, five more players were listed as questionable.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday but appears to be a good candidate to play against the Chiefs.
He re-aggravated the injury during the first half of a win against Atlanta on Sept. 22 and missed last week’s loss against the Raiders. With the bye week coming up, the Colts could see an opportunity to give the 29-year-old additional rest. But that does not appear to be the primary option.
“It’s always a factor,” Reich said. “It’s always a factor, but every game is so critical. Obviously, this game is really important to us so we’ll weigh all of that as we go.”
Rookie cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (hip) did not practice Friday, but Reich said he should be “fine” for Sunday night. Safety Rolan Milligan (knee) was a limited participant, and Walker (shoulder) was listed on the injury report for the first time but practiced in full.
Running back Marlon Mack (ankle) also was a full participant after missing the first two days of the practice week.
“Just learning my body,” Mack said. “Just taking care of it and each day just treating it. We’ll just see how it feels and how things go from there.”
Left tackle Eric Fisher (groin), linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (hamstring) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (shoulder) were ruled out for the Chiefs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.