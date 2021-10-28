INDIANAPOLIS – Tackling Derrick Henry is no easy chore, a fact the Indianapolis Colts need no reminder of after seeing the 27-year-old running back twice each season.
In 11 career meetings with the Colts, the Tennessee Titans juggernaut has rushed for 977 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per carry. After holding Henry under 100 yards six of the first seven times it faced him, Indianapolis has surrendered four straight 100-yard games to the reigning Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year.
The Titans are 3-1 in those contests, including a 2-0 record at Lucas Oil Stadium where the teams will meet Sunday. In his last two trips to Indianapolis, Henry has 53 carries for 327 yards and four touchdowns. And Tennessee has outscored the Colts 76-43 in those meetings.
“I mean nothing is super easy,” Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard said of the challenge of tackling Henry. “If it was easy, everybody in this room would play football. I mean of course, we play in the NFL – nothing is easy. (Cornerback) Kenny (Moore II) is 160, 170 (pounds)? And he’s got a heart of a dang lion out there, and he’s going to do what he has to do to get you down.
“I don’t think that we have any issues in the back end when it comes to tackling anybody. I believe in them, and everybody in this organization believes in them. So there is no fear. There’s no quit, and we’re going to make sure we get him down.”
The Colts’ strategy is to get seven or more players to the football every time it’s in Henry’s hands. It was effective during the teams’ most recent meeting Sept. 26 in Nashville. To a point.
Henry rushed for 113 yards on 28 carries, a little more than 4 yards per carry, but did not score a touchdown in the Titans’ 25-16 win.
Gang tackling again will be the plan Sunday, but there inevitably will be times defenders must face the running back one-on-one. Despite his size – 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds – Tennessee doesn’t use Henry exclusively as a hammer. Instead, the Titans do a good job of getting him the ball in space and allowing him to use his athleticism to make plays.
The best gameplan is to go after the running back’s legs, but that also comes with its share of peril.
“Probably that stiff arm,” Indianapolis linebacker Bobby Okereke said of the primary concern. “He’s a tall guy, so that’s a good way to tackle him. But I had a tackle last game, and I tried to go low and boom -- stiff arm. He practices it. It’s a good move. You just have to be ready to either run through it or chop it or just be able to defeat your man.”
The Colts pride themselves on run defense but rank in the middle of the league this year. Indianapolis is 14th with 777 rushing yards allowed and 12th with an average of 4.2 yards per carry.
But the Colts held Baltimore’s vaunted attack to just 86 yards on Oct. 11, snapping an NFL-record tying streak of 43 straight games with 100 rushing yards or more.
The goal Sunday will not change against Henry.
“Each week our rush goal is make sure they are under 100 yards as a team,” Leonard said. “We have top-five goals, so that’s one of them. You hold a team to 100 yards rushing, hold that rush average up under 3.7. That’s the goal each and every week no matter who we’re playing, no matter who the team we’re playing. That’s just what we do.”
THEY SAID IT
“It’s Year 2 in the offense. He’s more comfortable with it, and he’s continuing to go out there and play. But just trusting and believing in yourself, I think that’s the main thing when you’re out there. Trust and believe in yourself, knowing the plays and continue to go out there and just work. He’s working hard, so you have to put it to the test, and that’s what he’s doing.” – Veteran T.Y. Hilton on the emergence of fellow wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.
INJURY REPORT
On one of the most encouraging practice reports of the season, cornerback BoPete Keyes (hamstring) was the only player who did not participate Thursday.
Hilton (quad) was a limited participant. Running back Nyheim Hines (ribs), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf), right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), running back Jonathan Taylor (ribs), defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin), running back Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) were full participants.
