WESTFIELD – Bobby Okereke and Darius Leonard are engaged in an endless battle of one-upmanship.
So the way Wednesday’s brief indoor training camp practice played out at Grand Park for the Indianapolis Colts should come as little surprise.
After Leonard intercepted quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s first pass attempt in 11-on-11 drills – and loudly celebrated during the return – Okereke pulled down a tipped pass moments later in the red zone from quarterback Jacob Eason to make some noise of his own.
It was just the latest chapter of the friendly rivalry between the young linebackers, but it was also important in the bigger picture.
As the Colts’ defense aims to take the next step toward the league’s elite, takeaways will play a major role.
“Our mentality is going to sound like a downer a little bit, but it’s never good enough,” defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “We’re always missing strip attempts. We’re always missing opportunities where we want to seize those opportunities because they come around and you have to seize them. We’re always working on our guys with that. So we’ll always show the guys the great plays they make on the ball, like today they made a couple, and it’s about strip attempts.
“So every single time we’ll talk about, ‘Hey, you missed four strip attempts and you had three or four good ones.’ That’s really important to us, and that’s part of our principle that we believe in — the takeaway part of it. We’re working on it day-to-day, but it’s never good enough.”
That mentality is reflected in the standard the defense hopes to reach.
Indianapolis hopes to turn back the clock in 2021 with 40 team takeaways. It’s a mark that hasn’t been reached since 2012 when the Chicago Bears (44) and New England Patriots (42) led their respective conferences.
And it’s a big leap up from the Colts’ total a year ago – 25, which still tied for fifth in the NFL – when they had a similar target.
It used to be common for defenses to record 40 or more takeaways. The league leader hit at least that mark every year during the 1990s, and the Seattle Seahawks forced 63 turnovers in 1984. The fabled 2000 Baltimore Ravens defense led the NFL with 49 takeaways, and the San Diego Chargers had 48 in 2007 — when Indianapolis finished second with 37.
But as offenses have put more emphasis on the short passing game and ball security, it’s been an elusive target in recent seasons. The “Legion of Boom” Seahawks had 39 takeaways in 2013, and the Carolina Panthers matched that total en route to the Super Bowl two years later.
In 2020, the Miami Dolphins led the league with 29 takeaways – the lowest total since the Los Angeles Raiders also had 29 in 1982.
All of which suggests it’s a lofty goal for Indianapolis, but not an impossible dream.
“It’s one of those things where you’re shooting for perfection and you’ll catch excellence — the old saying,” Eberflus said. “I think that when you set the bar high like that, it’s on their mind. It is achievable. We can achieve it. It’s been done in the past.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Mike Strachan’s impressive training camp continued Wednesday with perhaps his best catch yet.
The seventh-round rookie out of Div. II Charleston ended the one-hour practice on a high note for the offense with a one-handed catch in the left corner of the end zone after a throw from third-string quarterback Brett Hundley.
THEY SAID IT
“I think so, yeah. Like you said, you never want to see a guy go down, and Ryan (Kelly) will be all right, and he’ll be back. But it’s a great opportunity that I just try to take advantage of. You get a chance to go against a guy like Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner all day, it’s only going to make you better. It’s just something we’re trying to run with, and I think I’ve gotten a little bit better each day which is always my goal.” – former Ball State star Danny Pinter on filling in as the starting center.
INJURY REPORT
Rookie defensive end Kwity Paye became the latest big-name player to go down Wednesday, suffering an ankle injury during Leonard’s interception. No further info was immediately released.
Quarterback Carson Wentz (foot), wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring), safety Julian Blackmon (knee), safety Nick Nelson (unknown), linebacker Skai Moore (back), left guard Quenton Nelson (foot), linebacker Jordan Glasgow (back), defensive end Damontre Moore (knee), Kelly (elbow), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), tight end Noah Togiai (knee), defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (hamstring) and Buckner (foot) did not participate because of injury.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, right guard Mark Glowinski, right tackle Braden Smith and tight end Jack Doyle received a rest day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.