INDIANAPOLIS – The Tennessee Titans scored touchdowns on five of their first six possessions Sunday, putting a critical AFC South contest out of the Indianapolis Colts’ reach by halftime.
It was a stunning performance that included 346 total yards, including 140 from star running back Derrick Henry – who added three scores.
It was also part of a disturbing recent trend for a Colts defense that entered the week ranked No. 2 in yards allowed.
“I just feel like defensively, these past two games, we wait till we get hit in the mouth to start playing,” linebacker Darius Leonard said. “And we can’t do that. If we want to be a good defense, we’ve gotta step up. We gotta step up in the first half, and against a good team you definitely can’t do that.”
Indianapolis (7-4) overcame its early struggles a week ago, rallied from a 28-14 halftime deficit and beat the Green Bay Packers 34-31 in overtime. It couldn’t repeat that performance against the Titans (8-3), despite the defense surrendering just three points in the second half of a 45-26 loss.
Injuries are the easiest excuse.
The Colts started the game with defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and defensive end Denico Autry on the reserve/COVID-19 list and linebacker Bobby Okereke sidelined by an ankle injury. A fourth starter – safety Khari Willis – joined that group with back and quad injuries in the second half.
Tennessee severely tested the depleted Indianapolis front seven, but the Titans were dealing with their own health issues. The offense was playing without left tackle Ty Sambrailo and wide receiver Adam Humphries, and the defense also was missing three injured starters – linebacker Jayon Brown, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.
That didn’t stop Tennessee (8-3) from jumping out to a 21-point halftime lead and taking control of the division race with five weeks remaining in the regular season.
“It was rough in the first half,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “They obviously – we’ve talked about it – they have the best rushing attack in the NFL, the best back in the NFL. We knew it would be a challenge. I thought we handled it better in the second half, but we have to play better team defense for 60 minutes.”
Henry had just 38 yards after intermission, and the Titans’ only touchdown came on a late return of an onside kick attempt.
But that was little consolation to Indianapolis.
Even with the strong second-half defense, Henry finished with an average of 6.6 yards per carry – matching the offense’s average gain per play.
The first half was the kind of domination more likely to be seen during the IHSAA football state finals -- which were held Friday and Saturday on the same Lucas Oil Stadium turf – than at the game’s top level.
And the Colts’ defense was well aware of it.
“If we want to reach our goals this year, we have to correct that,” linebacker Anthony Walker said. “It shouldn’t take us getting punched in the mouth for us to come out and respond. We have to be first to throw the first punch, and we understand that. This is a boxing match at the end of the day, and if we don’t throw the first punch and we get hit in our mouth and that continuously happens, then it needs to get corrected. So that’s something we need to fix.”
CASTONZO OUT
The biggest blow to the offense came early in the second quarter when left tackle Anthony Castonzo was injured during a 1-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
Castonzo did not return, and initial reports suggest he suffered an MCL injury to his knee. The offense didn’t get back on track without him until the game was well out of reach in the final period.
Reich didn’t have much information on Castonzo’s status moving forward, but he believes the team has avoided “the worst-case scenario.”
Le’Raven Clark finished the game at left tackle and struggled to protect quarterback Philip Rivers.
The Titans finished with two sacks and six quarterback hits, but many other throws were affected by the nearly constant pressure. Rivers was reluctant to chalk it up to the absence of Castonzo and starting center Ryan Kelly.
“I think they did ramp up the pressure and pressured us a heck of a lot more than in the first outing,” Rivers said. “Was it in correspondence to injuries up front? I don’t know. I thought the group up front fought their tail off.”
REPLACEMENT KICKER
Rookie place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship handled kickoff duties Sunday in place of punter Rigoberto Sanchez.
Reich said Sanchez – who punted five times for an average of 40.4 yards and dropped one inside the 20-yard line – is dealing with an undisclosed ailment.
“Rigo is dealing with a physical issue that we have to get further evaluated,” Reich said. “Rod did a nice job stepping up. I give Rigo a lot of credit for the way he punted today and for really coming through for us when we needed him the way that he did.”
