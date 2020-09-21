INDIANAPOLIS – Philip Rivers compares the NFL regular-season to a 16-round championship fight.
In that scenario, the Indianapolis Colts were knocked to the canvas in the first round. But they fought back and won Round 2 by unanimous decision.
In any combat sport, however, victory has a price.
The Colts’ toll Monday included confirmation starting safety Malik Hooker will be lost for the season because of an Achilles injury and wide receiver Parris Campbell will be out indefinitely with injuries to his MCL and PCL.
Those injuries are added to running back Marlon Mack (Achilles), tight ends Jack Doyle (ankle/knee) and Trey Burton (calf) and defensive end Kemoko Turay (knee) to make a grand total of six key contributors who will be unavailable for Round 3 this week against the New York Jets.
A seventh player's status is uncertain, with cornerback Rock Ya-Sin continuing to be evaluated after a stomach illness kept him out of Sunday's 28-11 win against the Minnesota Vikings.
It's particularly tough for Mack and Hooker who are in the final year of their respective rookie contracts and are scheduled to become free agents for the first time in March.
“First of all, on a personal level – because you get close to these guys – you just hurt for them personally. Like you said, especially when it’s a contract year,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “That’s just bad, and you feel terrible for the person. As far as the team is concerned, you acknowledge that it’s a loss. Everybody is an important cog of the wheel, but you also have to believe and understand that we got plenty of talent here to step in and step up and take their place.
“So we believe that, and we have confidence in that. So you can feel both of those things. You can feel the confidence that we’ve got the next-man-up mentality, but you can also still feel the pain and hurt for the individual player.”
That confidence was well-placed Sunday.
Filling in for Doyle and Burton, tight end Mo Alie-Cox had a breakout performance with five catches for 111 yards. After just two weeks, he needs one reception to tie his career high (eight) and 2 yards to tie his best career mark in that category as well (133).
Rookie running back Johnathan Taylor carried the ball 26 times for 101 yards and his first career touchdown in place of Mack, and rookie safety Julian Blackmon tipped a pass that led to an interception by fellow safety Khari Willis while playing on a rep count in place of Hooker.
Blackmon could be in line for his first career start this week.
“(We’re) obviously very high on Julian, and he showed everything that we wanted and expected to see from him yesterday,” Reich said. “So we certainly have that expectation, given Hook’s injury – that he could step into that role.”
The injury toll was high throughout the NFL in Week 2, with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey among the big names expected to miss significant time. Bosa and Barkley are out for the season, and McCaffrey could be sidelined up to six weeks.
Speculation naturally turns to the lack of on-field activity this offseason. There were no in-person workouts this spring, training camp practices were limited and the exhibition season was canceled.
But there’s no consensus the injury numbers are out of the ordinary in an always physical game.
“I know in some respects it seems like it’s more than normal, and I don’t know if it actually is to be honest with you,” Reich said. “Maybe just feels that way given the context of everything, but at some level it is football. Sometimes injuries do come in gluts, unfortunately. I know our players came in here in great shape, and our guys who have gotten hurt were in great physical condition and I think in good football condition. So sometimes it’s just part of the game.”
LET THE SUNSHINE IN
Veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was poised for a 44-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter Sunday.
But a perfectly placed pass from Rivers bounced off his hands and fell harmlessly to the turf in the end zone. It was just Hilton’s second drop on 67 career targets in the end zone according to ESPN Stats & Information, but it also marked the wide receiver’s third dropped pass in the first two games this year.
“On that long one yesterday – I didn’t ask T.Y., I don’t think I had to ask him – I believe the sun was a factor,” Reich said. “I was talking about it before the game. I told our guys up in the booth, I said, ‘Let’s keep track where the sun is, what time of day it is.’ Because it is a little bit of a factor. When we practiced there a couple weeks ago, we had an issue or two handling a punt when we had to look into the sun. Honestly, I was trying to call that pass when we were going the other way, knowing that T.Y. would have to look back into it. But it just didn’t come up that way. You can try to plan for that, but it just came up that we felt like that was the perfect time to call it, and we just had to take our chances.
“Ninety-nine percent of the time, it’s not gonna be a factor, but I just think it was that 1% that T.Y. looked up at the wrong time at the wrong way and caught the ball in the sun. And then at the last second, he just kind of lost it. He lost vision of it at the last second. So I’m not worried about T.Y. He’s the last guy I worry about.”
