INDIANAPOLIS – According to Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett was in good spirits Monday morning and optimistic about his chances to play this week against the Miami Dolphins.
The 26-year-old left Sunday’s 26-24 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter, and an MRI on Monday confirmed Brissett suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee.
Though the early returns look good, there’s still a long road to travel before Brissett’s game status is determined this week.
“I think we’re just going to have to wait until Wednesday,” Reich said. “We’re just going to have to wait until Wednesday to see how he feels. It’s one thing to come in (Monday) after the injury and feel a little – I think in his mind he felt a little bit better than he expected to feel (Monday), but that’s still a far cry from being able to play in the game.
“He’s optimistic, but you’ve got to wait until Wednesday. You’ve got 48 hours to see how it responds, to see can you even start thinking about practicing and wrap your mind around playing on Sunday? We’re going to have to wait and see that and play that out as the week progresses.”
If Brissett can’t go, the Colts likely will call up former Ole Miss star Chad Kelly from the practice squad to serve as the backup to Brian Hoyer.
Hoyer received significant praise for his relief outing against the Steelers. He threw three touchdown passes, including a 4-yarder to wide receiver Chester Rogers that gave Indianapolis a 24-23 lead with 8:43 remaining.
The veteran QB also threw a costly second-quarter interception that was returned 96 yards by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for a touchdown that tied the score at 10.
Hoyer was 17-of-26 for 168 yards overall.
“When you look back at the tape, Brian played pretty well,” Reich said. “He played really well, in fact. Obviously, the pick-six was the kind of big blemish on the ‘scorecard.’ But I think the reason (he played well) is he has played a lot of football. He is really a smart player. He has really assimilated well to the offense.
“Like he said after the game, most of those plays he really hasn’t repped because he wasn’t here for training camp. Jacoby takes all the reps, and that’s pretty much the standard protocol for all teams. So you’ve got to get good mental reps, and he’s a pro. He does a good job at that, and he’s a talented football player. So he was able to come in and make some plays.”
MORE INJURY NEWS
X-rays revealed rookie wide receiver Parris Campbell suffered a fractured hand during the loss at Pittsburgh. He underwent a medical procedure Monday and is expected to miss multiple weeks.
Reich said injured reserve is not an option being considered.
Campbell expressed some frustration in the postgame locker room after flashing some of his vast potential against the Steelers. He was targeted five times in the passing game and caught all five passes for 53 yards. He also carried the ball three times for 27 yards.
“We are all frustrated for him,” Reich said. “I understand his frustration. I think we saw a little taste yesterday of his explosiveness and just how raw he is. You can feel the energy when he has the ball and the explosiveness. I thought yesterday he did pretty well. It’s just unfortunate to get this fractured hand. But thankfully it’s not anything that’s catastrophic, and hopefully it heals quickly.”
Later Monday, during an appearance on 1070 the Fan’s weekly “Colts Roundtable Live” radio show, Reich told co-host Matt Taylor the team is “cautiously optimistic” about center Ryan Kelly, who left the Pittsburgh game with a neck injury.
The Colts also are holding out hope wide receiver Devin Funchess will be able to return to practice this week, according to the same interview. Funchess has been on injured reserve since breaking his clavicle in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
ROSTER MOVE
Indianapolis claimed defensive tackle Kyle Peko off waivers from the Buffalo Bills on Monday and waived defensive tackle Carl Davis.
Peko – 6-foot-1, 305 pounds – has appeared in 11 games with the Bills and Denver Broncos since 2016.
