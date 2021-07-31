WESTFIELD – For all intents and purposes, Jacob Eason is a rookie.
The 23-year-old got a graduate-level quarterback course last season with the Indianapolis Colts, taught by professor Frank Reich with assistants Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett. But he’s never taken a live NFL game rep. Not even in the preseason.
So the past two days at Grand Park have been a whirlwind. With Carson Wentz sidelined indefinitely because of a foot injury, Eason has been taking the first-team reps.
That’s a far cry from a year ago, when the fourth-round pick was lucky to throw four or five passes in team drills each day of training camp.
“The biggest thing is we just want to continue getting him reps,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “There are plays that he hadn’t seen, and this is his first time getting the live rep. He’s going to learn from it. He’s going to make the mistakes. He made some good plays, he made some bad plays and we just have to continue to grow and make sure that he’s improving and learning from those mistakes.”
Eason’s football journey rarely has traveled a linear path.
He was a five-star high school prospect growing up near Seattle, Washington, and a freshman sensation in the Southeastern Conference after committing to Georgia. But he hasn’t played much football in three of the last four seasons.
First came a knee injury that cost the majority of his sophomore year at Georgia. He then sat out a year after transferring back home to Washington and declared for the NFL draft after a solid – if unspectacular – season with the Huskies.
Last year functionally served as a redshirt season with the Colts. He soaked up every bit of knowledge he could from Reich, Rivers and Brissett and went through rigorous on-field throwing sessions with Brady before every game. But he never so much as suited up in uniform for a single live snap.
As Wentz awaits word from renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Andrews, the possibility exists Eason’s next act will come as the Week 1 starter for Indianapolis.
“I’m just taking it a day at a time – one day at a time, one practice at a time, one rep at a time,” he said. “Just trying to get better and keep competing. That’s all we’re doing.”
Eason was 15-for-23 in team drills during his first practice with the starters Friday. The challenge in that session was presented by a host of third-down scenarios that largely favored the defense, and Eason responded with a lot of completions on checkdowns.
On Saturday afternoon, the quarterback aired the ball out more often. But it was a day filled with learning opportunities.
Eason finished 10-for-22 in team drills with a red-zone touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and a pair of interceptions. It’s all part of the developmental process.
“I sat and had lunch with him (Friday),” defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “We sat and talked, and I asked him if there was anything he saw that he needed me to clarify in terms of the coverages and all of that. I do that with all the quarterbacks, so it’s not really exclusive to him. We had a good conversation.
“I saw him go through some really good reads, really good progressions, throw some good balls (Saturday). I think he threw on time a lot (Saturday). It was good. For me and my point of view, I think he’s doing well. He’s progressing well.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
It can be difficult to assess the running game in training camp, especially before the pads come on. But the offensive line and running back Jonathan Taylor left no doubt on Saturday’s best play.
Racing through a gaping hole on the left side, Taylor outran the linebackers to the edge and was untouched for 25 yards as he crossed midfield. Just another reminder of the special talent the 22-year-old rusher possesses.
THEY SAID IT
“Yeah, chomping at the bit. He’s ready to go. He’s going to be back Monday, so we’re excited about that. He texts me every day. We talk about the video – offense and defense – and he’s ready to get at it.” – Eberflus on head coach Frank Reich’s pending return to practice.
INJURY REPORT
In addition to Wentz, wide receiver J.J. Nelson (groin), running back Nyheim Hines (hip), cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip), safety Shawn Davis (hamstring), cornerback Marvell Tell III (back), safety Rolan Milligan (undisclosed), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) and center Ryan Kelly (elbow) did not participate in Saturday’s practice.
Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (hamstring) left the field early, while safety George Odum (back) made his camp debut.
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts announced the signings of quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Joey Ivie on Saturday.
Hundley has nine career starts over six seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals. He has completed 59.1% of his passes for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions while rushing 46 times for 309 yards and two scores.
Ivie has played in eight games with two tackles for the Dalla Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns.
