WESTFIELD – Jacob Eason is still learning from Philip Rivers.
In the midst of a hot streak that started with last week’s joint practices against the Carolina Panthers, the second-year quarterback still understands he has things he needs to work on. Chief on the list is pocket presence.
Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich have been drilling Eason to step up higher in the pocket and keep both hands on the football after he suffered a strip-sack on a deep drop during Sunday’s exhibition opener against the Panthers.
For inspiration, Eason has turned back to last year’s Indianapolis Colts starter.
“Just a couple nights ago, I was watching old Philip tape just to see how fast he got the ball out, what he was doing with protection,” Eason said after Wednesday’s training camp practice at Grand Park, “and I don’t think there’s a much better person to watch for that specific thing than Philip Rivers.”
The 23-year-old experienced what amounted to a redshirt season in 2020, taking very few reps even in practice and seeing no live game action. But head coach Frank Reich repeatedly preached the benefits of being in a quarterback room with Rivers and veteran backup Jacoby Brissett, and that education is still paying off for Eason even with both passers no longer part of the organization.
“Jacoby was a good mentor for me in terms of being a rookie in the league – a quarterback,” Eason said. “He kind of took me under his wing of things other than just football. He did teach me a lot about the game and certain things there, but he was also a good person to have (as) a guide for off-the-field things and dealing with coaches and this and that.”
Eason’s putting that knowledge to good use.
He was 15-of-21 for 183 yards in his first NFL game Sunday, and he continued a good week of practice in the fallout from the game Wednesday. In limited work, Eason was 7-of-9 with a 60-yard touchdown on a dart to tight end Jordan Thomas. The ball hit the receiver in stride and allowed him to run the last 40 yards to the end zone untouched.
It's hard to say whether Eason could have made that throw a year ago. He never got the chance.
Now that he’s getting the live reps he needs, the young quarterback is taking nothing for granted.
“You can see it on film, and you can talk about it, but it’s different than actually being back there in the pocket with the bullets flying at you,” Eason said. “So it was a little bit of an acclimation period and that type of thing, but I’m still just taking it a day at a time and trying to continually improve on the day before and grow in that regard.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
DeForest Buckner wasted little time re-introducing himself during his second practice after missing a week as a precaution while dealing with a foot issue.
On quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s first series in 11-on-11 drills, the All-Pro defensive tackle collapsed the interior of the pocket and squelched a drive by lifting up his arm like a basketball player and swatting away the third-down pass attempt.
It was a perfect example of Buckner’s unique combination of size, speed and athleticism and a harbinger of things to come for Ehlinger – who finished 12-of-22 for the day.
THEY SAID IT
“I’m excited, to be out there again. Last week, I was focused on the sideline. I knew I wasn’t playing, but I still had that same game day feeling like I was gonna play, and it kind of wore off as the game was going on. But I’m excited to get back out there and knock some of this rust off from the offseason. You gotta get – I don’t want my first day to suit up is Week 1. I want to get out there and move around, get that game tempo back.” – Buckner on the potential of making his preseason debut Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.
INJURY REPORT
Running back Nyheim Hines and defensive end Kemoko Turay sat out of Wednesday’s practice, but no injury designation was provided for either player.
Quarterback Carson Wentz (foot), cornerback T.J. Carrie (knee), cornerback Marvell Tell III (groin), linebacker Malik Jefferson (unknown), linebacker E.J. Speed (knee), left guard Quenton Nelson (foot), linebacker Jordan Glasgow (back), center Danny Pinter (ankle), center Ryan Kelly (elbow), tight end Noah Togiai (knee) and defensive end Tyquan Lewis (shoulder) did not participate.
