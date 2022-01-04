INDIANAPOLIS – Matt Eberflus figures to again be a popular head coaching candidate this offseason.
In fact, the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator already has one potential interview lined up.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, who will host the Colts in Sunday’s regular-season finale, have asked permission to speak with Eberflus as a candidate to replace fired head coach Urban Meyer.
New NFL rules allow that interview to take place this week – or last – but Eberflus is delaying the meeting with the AFC South rival.
“That situation came up last week when the slip came through to speak to them,” Eberflus said during a video conference Tuesday. “We decided as an organization – (general manager) Chris (Ballard) and I and (head coach) Frank (Reich) – that we were going to postpone that until afterwards. We wanted to focus on the matter at hand, and that’s what we decided to do as a group.”
Indianapolis (9-7) needs a win against the Jaguars (2-14) to clinch its third playoff berth in four seasons but hasn’t won in Jacksonville since 2014.
Eberflus has directed the league’s 12th-ranked scoring defense and 17th-ranked total defense this season, and the Colts have improved throughout the year. Last season’s defense ranked eighth in scoring and 10th overall, the highest marks of Eberflus’ four seasons in Indianapolis.
He interviewed for the New York Jets and Houston Texans openings last season before those jobs went to Robert Saleh and David Culley, respectively. Former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni’s success this season with the Philadelphia Eagles also could boost Eberflus’ stock.
The Eagles (9-7) clinched a playoff berth last week after a 2-5 start in Sirianni’s debut campaign.
Current Indianapolis offensive coordinator Marcus Brady believes Eberflus deserves a top job.
“Just his leadership, his presence, his calmness amongst the players and then just his ability to adapt and adjust over the course of a season,” Brady said. “He’s a great guy to work with. Many characteristics (stand out) for him, just great leadership overall.”
Eberflus was hired by Ballard while New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels still was expected to accept the Colts’ head coaching role in January 2018. He’s formed a quick bond with Reich and is heavily respected by players.
Eberflus hasn’t hid his desire to become a head coach but also made it clear there will be no conflict with his primary job this week.
“Obviously, all the focus is on Jacksonville. You know that,” Eberflus said. “Our guys are excited to be in this position. This is where we are. This is where our feet are. So we’re planning and going ahead forward from there.”
THEY SAID IT
“Well, we know what he provides with his speed, explosiveness, that big-play ability that he has. We’ll see where he’s at this week. He was able to get some reps in last week through practice. He looked good. But it’ll be another week, see how he responds and looking forward to — hopefully he gets an opportunity to help us.” – Brady on the possibility of wide receiver Parris Campbell returning from injured reserve this week.
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts waived linebacker Malik Jefferson from the 53-man roster and signed offensive tackle Shon Coleman to the practice squad.
Coleman has appeared in 23 career games with the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns after entering the league as a third-round pick out of Auburn in 2016.
