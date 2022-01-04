Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Morning high of 36F with temps falling to near 25. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.