INDIANAPOLIS – Eric Ebron’s never been one to hide his emotions.
And the Indianapolis Colts tight end’s frustration was on full display on the sideline at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. After dropping three passes in the first half of a 31-24 loss against the Oakland Raiders, Ebron tossed his helmet as he left the field after one unsuccessful possession.
It was all directed inward.
“I really pride myself on being a very consistent, very prideful person,” Ebron said. “And, when these mistakes happen, they hurt. Cause it’s not something that I want to do. It’s not something that I try to do. It just happens.
“But, being a professional, I’ve gotta learn how to let it go and move forward and help my team. And today I didn’t do that, and that sucked.”
Ebron had just one catch on five targets, a 48-yard touchdown on fourth-and-6 with 1:10 remaining that was the Colts’ longest play of the day.
It did little to console him in the postgame locker room.
A year ago, Ebron set a franchise record with 14 touchdown receptions and made his first Pro Bowl appearance. Through the first four weeks this season, he has eight catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
“We all have our trials and tribulations and things that we have to go through, and today was my day,” Ebron said. “I’m happy to get it over with, and hopefully I never have a day like this again.”
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett never lost faith in the 6-foot-4 target and continued to look his way.
He wasn’t surprised by the late touchdown and has no concern about his good friend moving forward.
“Ebron went to the Pro Bowl last year,” Brissett said. “It’s no reason why I shouldn’t come back to him. I mean, he made a big play close to the end of the game where he still gave us an opportunity to be in it. So he shouldn’t take all the blame.”
Ebron still did just that.
In addition to promising not to repeat his performance against the Raiders, he vowed to do all he can to fix his errors in practice this week.
Indianapolis visits the Kansas City Chiefs next week.
“Next week is next week, and nothing that happened today will bother me next week,” Ebron said. “What happened today bothers me today. So I have to go back to busting my tail like I usually do and hopefully, next week, put on a better performance.”
ONSIDE DECISION
Colts head coach Frank Reich declined to attempt an onside kick after Ebron’s touchdown and instead attempted to pin the Raiders in their own territory and use his three remaining timeouts to regain possession.
Instead, Oakland running back Josh Jacobs needed just two carries to pick up 12 yards and a first down, and the visitors were able to run out the clock.
“The percentages on onside kicks are so stinking low,” Reich said. “With three timeouts, the fact that we needed a touchdown – we thought we could kick it (away).
“If you kick the perfect kick, then you maybe pin them inside the 15 and then go three-and-out and have decent field position. That’s what went into (the decision).”
Onside kick success has been extremely rare since the NFL altered the kickoff rules prior to the 2018 season. Teams no longer are able to overload one side of the kicking formation, so there is no advantage for the kicking team.
Just three of 36 onside kicks were successful last season (.08 percent), and teams were 0-for-3 this year entering Sunday. In 2017, onside kicks were successful in 13 of 55 tries (23.6 percent).
INJURY REPORT
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad), safety Malik Hooker (knee), linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (ankle) were inactive Sunday because of injury.
Rookie wide receiver Parris Campbell briefly left the game with an abdominal injury but returned. Running back Marlon Mack missed much of the second half because of an ankle injury and will be monitored throughout the practice week.
