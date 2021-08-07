WESTFIELD – Once the second-team offense penetrated the 20-yard line late in Saturday’s practice, it seemed like a fait accompli. Sam Ehlinger was going to find the end zone.
Technically, the Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback did it twice. He appeared to score on a 4-yard scramble, but the ball was placed at the 1-yard line for what would be a fourth-and-goal.
Ehlinger simply lined up under center, faked a handoff to running back Benny LeMay, rolled to his left and fired a strike to tight end Andrew Vollert for a score that ended the 105-minute practice.
“Sam’s really been impressive,” head coach Frank Reich said. “He’s very good at grasping the offense very quickly, right? I mean, limited offseason work. He has really come in and worked hard, done extra work, spent a lot of extra time with (assistant quarterbacks coach) Parks Frazier. He’s done a great job kind of getting him up to speed. But the credit goes to Sam.
“He’s come in and handled himself well. You (media) guys have met Sam, so you know he’s kind of got something about him. It’s not too big for him. You can feel that, and he’s handled himself well.”
Poise, accuracy, leadership, command. It’s all there, the same way it was during Ehlinger’s celebrated career at Texas.
What he’s missing, however, can’t be taught. He’s listed – perhaps generously – at 6-foot-2, and he doesn’t have a howitzer strapped to his right shoulder.
That’s why he lasted until the sixth round in this spring’s NFL draft despite throwing for 11,436 yards, rushing for 1,903 more and accounting for 127 touchdowns in four years with the Longhorns.
Still, there’s something about the 22-year-old that can’t be denied, and the Colts coaches are taking notice.
“He’s played a lot of football in Texas and (has) a lot of experience recognizing coverages, reading routes – different systems for him, too, based on who the coordinator’s been,” quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich said. “So not surprised. No, I’m not surprised.”
Speaking earlier in camp, Ehlinger insisted everything’s not as easy as it might appear.
He’s had his bad days, and there are times when the defense has gotten the better of him. He’s still trying to adjust to NFL speed, but he's squeezing everything out of every rep – mental and physical.
“It’s a lot different, and it’s really a big adjustment,” Ehlinger said. “But really, I’m just trying to take mental reps right now, and that’s really what I need because if you don’t know it mentally, you can’t do it physically. So I’m just trying to make the most of those and soaking up every word and every piece of information.”
With all the praise and on-field success, the question becomes how close is the rookie to pushing second-year quarterback Jacob Eason for first-team snaps?
And the answer is, Ehlinger’s not quite there yet.
“Fair question because he’s looked good, but right now our plan has just been to put Jacob in the driver’s seat, and Sam’s getting a lot of reps,” Reich said. “They’ll keep competing. It’s a competition, but right now we’re comfortable with the plan that we have with Jacob in the driver’s seat now, knowing that Sam’s getting plenty of reps. And we’re taking note of how he looks, and he looks good, but Jacob’s making good progress as well.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
It was a solid practice for Eason, particularly in a late two-minute drill, and he finished 15-of-21 with touchdown passes to tight end Farrod Green and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in 11-on-11 drills.
But his most memorable play involved an outstanding effort by wide receiver Parris Campbell. On a crucial third down to keep the two-minute drive alive, Eason targeted Campbell on a corner route outside the numbers. The throw was a little high, and there was a defender at Campbell’s back. But the receiver climbed the ladder, caught the ball with two hands and held on after contact took him to the ground.
The drive eventually ended after a botched snap at the 5-yard line, but Campbell’s catch and Eason’s throw were optimistic signs for the future.
THEY SAID IT
“Mike Strachan, he’s a big target, a big guy that’s striving to be great. And he has great potential to be great, with his size, speed and how he attacks the ball when it’s in the air. It’s just the little details, and the things he can work on after the season that can make him one of the best in the league.” – cornerback Xavier Rhodes on the seventh-round wide receiver.
INJURY REPORT
Safety Julian Blackmon (knee), tight end Kylen Granson (knee) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot) were held out of Saturday’s practice largely as a precaution.
Quarterback Carson Wentz (foot), wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), linebacker Skai Moore (back), left guard Quenton Nelson (foot), linebacker Jordan Glasgow (back), defensive end Damontre Moore (knee), center Ryan Kelly (elbow), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), tight end Noah Togiai (knee) and defensive end Taylor Stallworth (hamstring) also did not participate because of injury.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, tight end Jack Doyle and defensive end Kemoko Turay received rest days.
