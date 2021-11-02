INDIANAPOLIS – Sam Ehlinger officially is just one snap away from being a starting quarterback in the NFL.
The sixth-round rookie was elevated to the Indianapolis Colts’ backup spot this week with the release of veteran Brett Hundley.
Hundley quickly was re-signed to the practice squad, but Ehlinger has shown enough in the past few weeks since coming off injured reserve to give the coaches confidence he can run the offense if Carson Wentz becomes incapacitated.
“Really like both guys, we’ve said it all along,” Reich said Tuesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I felt like Sam is healthy, continued to learn the offense and there are other considerations as well. But we feel like it’s the right move right now, but certainly feel great about both guys. Happy to get Brett back in the building as well.”
Hundley has the clear advantage in experience.
He made nine starts for the Green Bay Packers in 2017 and has completed 59.1% of his passes for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions over 18 career games.
That experience was the reason given for Hundley being elevated over former Colts quarterback Jacob Eason prior to a Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans. There was a real concern that week Wentz could not play on a pair of sprained ankles.
Wentz has started all eight games this season, and Eason – claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks last month – is the only other player to throw a pass for the Colts this season. He was 2-for-5 in a relief appearance during a Week 2 loss against the Los Angeles Rams when Wentz’s injuries occurred.
So what makes Ehlinger – who injured his knee during the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions in August and will be active on game day for the first time Thursday night – the choice now?
“I think Sam has some of the same qualities that Brett has,” Reich said. “He has a natural poise to him like Brett does. I think he’s got natural leadership qualities to him that Brett does as well. I think those are real high strengths of both of those guys. They are both athletic and can move and so on and so forth. Sam has played a lot of football, not at this level, but he’s played a lot of winning football, and he’s a young guy who we drafted who we want to continue to develop.
“Then, like I said, there are a few other considerations in everything as well. I think he’s healthy. We’re halfway through the year so you know the offense a little bit better, so on and so forth. It feels like the right move at the time, but it’s still always a week-to-week consideration.”
THEY SAID IT
“Every offseason you prepare. So, we always work really hard and just stay the course and continue to get better every single year and just keep learning. This league, that’s what it’s about. You can never get complacent in that regard. You just have to keep growing. It’s all I’m doing.” – punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who has twice been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week this season.
INJURY REPORT
The Colts already have ruled out wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (concussion) for Thursday’s game against the New York Jets, and Reich said it’s unlikely safety Khari Willis (calf) will play, either.
Neither player has practiced this week.
Reserve cornerback BoPete Keyes (hamstring) also is unlikely to play after sitting out both walkthrough practices Monday and Tuesday.
One player to keep an eye on is left guard Quenton Nelson. He was listed as limited Monday with a toe injury and sat out Tuesday’s practice all together. Chris Reed likely would move back to the left side to replace Nelson with Mark Glowinski returning to the starting lineup at right guard.
