There were few surprises and no shocking reveals Tuesday as the Indianapolis Colts made the cut to an initial 53-man regular season roster.
With top wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on the shelf indefinitely because of a neck injury, three young pass catchers made the team – rookie Mike Strachan, preseason star Dezmon Patmon and special teams ace Ashton Dulin.
Defensive tackle Chris Williams and defensive back Andre Chachere also translated strong training camp performances into roster spots. For now.
There are still moves to be made. The Colts have four starters – quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly, wide receiver Zach Pascal and left tackle Eric Fisher — on the reserve/COVID-19 list who do not currently count against the 53-man limit, and Williams is one of a whopping 11 defensive linemen who made the initial cut.
One perennial element was missing from the list. Indianapolis did not keep an undrafted rookie on the initial roster, ending a 21-year streak.
Among the more notable cuts were fifth-round pick and rookie safety Shawn Davis, versatile wide receiver DeMichael Harris and offensive tackle Will Holden, who began the preseason as part of a three-man competition to start in place of the injured Fisher at left tackle.
Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, a second-round pick out of Vanderbilt healing from an Achilles’ tendon injury, was placed on the non-football injury list and can be activated at any time.
Here’s a complete rundown of the day’s moves:
Wide receiver Tarik Black, linebacker Curtis Bolton, defensive tackle Andrew Brown, cornerback Anthony Chesley, defensive tackle Kameron Cline, Davis, guard Jake Eldrenkamp, tight end Farrod Green, Harris, cornerback Holton Hill, running back Deon Jackson, linebacker Malik Jefferson, linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi, running back Benny LeMay, offensive tackle Carter O’Donnell, wide receiver Tyler Vaughns and tight end Kahale Warring were waived.
Those players can be claimed by any team in last year’s draft order by 4 p.m. Wednesday. Unclaimed players are eligible to be added to the practice squad.
Safety Ibraheim Campbell, safety Sean Davis, Holden, quarterback Brett Hundley and center Joey Hunt were released and immediately became free agents.
Tight ends Jordan Thomas and Andrew Vollert were waived with an injury designation and will revert to injured reserve if they clear waivers.
Among the positions to keep an eye on Wednesday as the Colts add players cut from other rosters is quarterback. Only rookies Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger are currently on the active roster, and Ehlinger is dealing with a knee injury that will sideline him for at least the first month of the regular season.
Wentz is expected to return soon from the COVID list, but the team is likely to add at least a practice squad quarterback as insurance.
General manager Chris Ballard is expected to address the media early Wednesday evening.
THEY SAID IT
“The first thing I said to him was I wished him well and hoped that he gets back fast because he is going to be a big part of this team, and we hope that he’s back soon. We just said that we’re going to hold it down for him, and that’s as far as it goes.” – wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on his interaction with Hilton.
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts pulled off one trade Tuesday, acquiring offensive tackle Matt Pryor and a seventh-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles for a sixth-round selection.
Pryor adds depth as a potential swing tackle while Fisher continues his recovery from an Achilles’ tendon injury on the COVID list. Julien Davenport is expected to start the season at left tackle.
Pryor appeared in 27 games with 10 starts over three seasons with the Eagles. All the starts came in 2020 with six coming at right guard, three at right tackle and one at left tackle.
He entered the league as a sixth-round pick by Philadelphia in 2018.
