INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been a grueling debut season for Eric Fisher with the Indianapolis Colts.
The No. 1 overall pick in 2013 by the Kansas City Chiefs, he missed all of training camp while recovering from a torn Achilles’ tendon suffered in January’s AFC Championship Game. A positive test for COVID-19 sidelined him in the weeks leading up to the regular season and factored into Fisher missing the opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
But he was on the field for Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams and has been in the lineup every week since with mixed results. Fisher, at times, has looked like a beast in the running game while helping to open holes for superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. But his pass protection has been inconsistent at best.
The problem with playing on the offensive line is there’s nowhere to hide. Every mistake is magnified, and Fisher has had some very notable mistakes.
One of the worst came last week against the Houston Texans when he was called for a tripping penalty, and the defender crashed into quarterback Carson Wentz’s lower leg.
Serious injury was avoided, but the play highlighted the danger of errors on the edge as well as the fine line Fisher must walk as he continues to recover from the Achilles tear.
“It’s a heck of an injury,” Fisher told the media Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “It’s something that very slowly comes back. A lot of it is just a time thing and just constant repetition of working the entire lower extremity. There’s been some frustrating things, obviously, that have happened in games with me right now. I’m trying to overcome those things, making sure that I’m doing everything I can do so I’m playing the best I can play out there.
“So I’m just taking it a day at a time. I’m not dwelling on the last play, the last game, the last series, whatever. I think I’ve played enough ball where every play is a new play, a new opportunity and I’m striving to do my job.”
The Colts knew there would be a transition period and don’t seem overly concerned with the results thus far.
Fisher’s early struggles were highlighted by injuries elsewhere on the offensive line. Left guard Quenton Nelson has missed the last three games, and right tackle Braden Smith has been out since Week 2. Center Ryan Kelly also had an adjustment period early as he recovered from an elbow injury.
But the line has shown steady improvement the last three weeks, with the running game in particular beginning to gain steam. Nelson could return as early as Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers, and Smith could be back on the field on Halloween against the Tennessee Titans.
A fully healthy and productive Fisher would be the final piece of the puzzle for the unit to return to top form.
“I think he’s getting better every week,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “There’s times you can tell — at times, I think he’s back into midseason form. We all know — (general manager) Chris (Ballard) and I have talked about this. Chris and I talked about this before the season started. We know when Fish gets back in there, there’s going to be — he was so eager to get in there, credit to him, his toughness. He knows that he’s got to play himself back into football shape and build the positional strength that you need for (left tackle).
“I think he’s playing well. He’s had a few mishaps here and there along the way, but I’m happy with his progression. I’m happy with his mindset. I think he’s going to continue to get better, as we all are.”
THEY SAID IT
“Yeah, he handled it well. He looked good. Like I said, I expect all systems will be go.” — Reich on Nelson’s practice week. The three-time All-Pro could be activated from injured reserve Saturday.
INJURY REPORT
Safety Julian Blackmon (Achilles), defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin), running back Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) and Smith (foot/thumb) were ruled out for Sunday night’s game.
Smith was a limited participant in Friday’s practice after working with athletic trainers on the side for the first two days this week.
Veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) was listed as questionable, but it seems as though he’s a longshot to play.
“We’re going to evaluate it tomorrow,” Reich said. “As you guys know, it’s not likely — I mean, it’s probably not likely that he’s going to go, but I’m not going to rule it out just yet. I just want to talk to him tomorrow, see how he’s feeling tomorrow. He pushed it today a little bit to see if he was close, and because it’s T.Y., I just want to wait one more day before making any final determination.”
Defensive tackles Maurice Hurst (calf) and Javon Kinlaw (knee) were ruled out for San Francisco alongside rookie quarterback Trey Lance (knee). Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle/elbow) was listed as doubtful after not practicing all week.
Linebacker Marcel Harris (thumb) was listed as questionable.
Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) was a full participant for the first time this week in Friday’s practice and will start at quarterback for the 49ers.
