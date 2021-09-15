INDIANAPOLIS — Eric Fisher isn’t particularly surprised about the speed of his recovery from a torn Achilles’ tendon, but he’s showing patience about a potential return to the field.
“I’ve been doing everything I can, in my power, to be available for the team,” the Indianapolis Colts left tackle said Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “My role has progressed and progressed, and I’ll leave my status and my role (for Sunday) up to the coaches and the training staff. But I’m doing my part, and I’m making sure I’m rehabbing as hard as I can, practicing as hard as I can and just being ready when my number’s called.”
Fisher tore the tendon as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during January’s AFC Championship Game. He was forced to watch the ensuing Super Bowl loss from a plywood box in the stands at Raymond James Stadium, then dug into his rehab with every intention of returning to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2013.
Instead, Fisher was released in March as the Chiefs looked to clean up their salary cap while retooling the offensive line.
Though the location has changed, he never doubted he’d play early in the 2021 season.
“I kind of relied on doctors, trainers — the trainers I worked with did a lot of research for me,” Fisher said. “There’s a lot of different timelines out there, and I knew that linemen have come back (in) six, seven, eight months. So I knew it wasn’t out of the question. I just controlled my attitude every day, and here I am.”
The tide began to turn in July, when Fisher’s rehab progressed to taking individual reps under the supervision of trainers. He looked good enough late in training camp that head coach Frank Reich began to dream of Week 1 possibilities.
Then Fisher tested positive for COVID-19 and spent 10 days recovering away from the team facility. He made his practice debut with two limited sessions last week and is expected to ramp up his reps this week.
His status for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium remains uncertain.
“If he plays — if he plays — it’ll be a big step,” Reich said. “Going from what he (did) last week to playing this week would be a big step. So we’ll have to evaluate that as we go, see how he looks this week.”
The good news is Fisher feels good.
He’s trusting the surgically repaired tendon, and even his limited work on the practice field has helped with one of the most critical parts of the recovery process.
“I think a big part of playing O-line is confidence,” Fisher said. “I think I took strides in that last week with the reps that I got, and I’m feeling pretty darn good. So I think (it’s) just go out there, give it my all (Wednesday) and just come out of this week feeling good. And I’ll leave it up to the people that make those decisions what my status is on Sunday.”
THEY SAID IT
“No we’re different builds, you know what I mean? He has different skillsets and little things like that. I look at certain things, obviously, that he does, and I’m like, ‘Let me try and do some things.’ I try to do that will all types of players. I look at their game and see what I can kind of grasp from them, and if it works, it does. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.” — Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on whether he tries to pattern his game after Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
INJURY REPORT
Linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) and left guard Quenton Nelson (foot/back) sat out Wednesday’s practice with lingering injuries after playing in Sunday’s game.
Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) also did not participate, but Reich is hopeful he will return to practice this week.
Right tackle Braden Smith (foot) continues to be evaluated after suffering the injury against Seattle. He didn’t practice Wednesday but has yet to be ruled out for this weekend.
“I know if there’s any chance Braden can play, Braden will play,” Reich said. “We know that about Braden. He’s a pretty tough guy.”
Fisher, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle), defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring) and defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin) were limited. Turay was upgraded after missing the last two practices last week. These are new injuries for Muhammad and Paye.
