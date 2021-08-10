WESTFIELD – After two weeks of bad news on the injury front, the Indianapolis Colts welcomed back a team leader Tuesday at Grand Park.
All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, fresh off a $99.25 million contract extension, returned from ankle rehabilitation and immediately raised the level of practice.
“The tempo was up. The music was up. You could feel the energy out there,” head coach Frank Reich said of the 90-minute session on one of the hottest days of training camp. “Of course, having 5-3 (Leonard) out there doesn’t hurt matters, right? He has a way of bringing a little extra juice to the practice. So (it was) good to have him back out there.”
There were other familiar faces on the practice field, too – though their returns are still several weeks away.
For the first time since their twin foot surgeries last week, quarterback Carson Wentz and All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson watched practice from the sideline. Neither man wore a boot or any other immediately visible protection while taking mental reps alongside their teammates.
Wentz is eight days removed from surgery, and Nelson is seven. Reich reiterated he’ll have a better idea on their respective return timelines after they pass the two-week mark. Both players had surgery to remove a small bone fragment from their foot and are expected to miss five to 12 weeks.
The Colts have been optimistic Wentz and Nelson could be ready for the regular season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12, and their appearance Tuesday did nothing but bolster that line of thinking.
“It’s very encouraging,” Reich said. “Of course, I joked with Carson when we got to seven-on-seven (passing drills) and said, ‘Let’s go. You’re up.’ … Obviously, as we’ve said, we think they’re both doing very well. So (it was) good to have them back out there today and mentally engaged.”
Left tackle Eric Fisher, recuperating from a torn Achilles’ tendon in January, also continues to ramp up his workload. He advanced to more strenuous work after practice, running through rudimentary individual drills with the help of athletic trainers.
Reich said last week Fisher is progressing rapidly and is determined to return as soon as possible.
That would be a welcome sight for an offensive line that has been operating without Nelson and two-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly (elbow), who could be back as early as next week. Right tackle Braden Smith joined his fellow starters on the sideline Tuesday and watched practice with a boot on his left foot.
But Reich said there is no concern with Smith.
“Just maintenance,” he said, “just more maintenance.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Dezmon Patmon, competing for one of the final two wide receiver spots, has begun heating up in recent practices. On Tuesday, he made his most eye-popping play yet.
With Jacob Eason splitting time between the first and second teams, the 2020 draft classmates hooked up early in 11-on-11 drills. Patmon beat a safety deep down the middle, and Eason launched a 50-yard bomb downfield in his direction. The ball was slightly underthrown, and Patmon had to win a 50-50 battle for the catch.
The play showed the full advantages of Patmon’s 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame.
THEY SAID IT
“Well, back at the Senior Bowl, I actually had a chance to get coached by Matt Rhule and (the Carolina Panthers staff). I did a week of their practice, and it’s a physical day. So I expect it’s going to be really physical, really competitive but a lot of good work.” – rookie tight end Kylen Granson on the joint practices with the Panthers coming up Thursday and Friday.
INJURY REPORT
In addition to Kelly, Nelson, Wentz and Smith, wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring), safety Julian Blackmon (knee), safety Nick Nelson (undisclosed), linebacker Skai Moore (back), linebacker Jordan Glasgow (back), defensive end Damontre Moore (knee), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), tight end Noah Togiai (knee), defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (hamstring) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot) did not participate Tuesday.
Granson (knee) returned after missing three practices.
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts signed linebacker Curtis Bolton and waived offensive tackle Jake Benzinger.
Bolton signed as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma with the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and also has spent time with the Houston Texans. He has yet to appear in a regular-season game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.