INDIANAPOLIS – Perhaps the best news the Indianapolis Colts received heading into their bye week was this: Left tackle Anthony Castonzo is feeling good again.
The 2011 first-round pick returned to the lineup Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals and emerged from the game with no further damage to his ribs. An injury to that area sidelined Castonzo for the Week 5 road loss to the Cleveland Browns, dropping the Colts’ record to 2-11 without him over the past nine years.
“It’s some rib cartilage stuff going on,” Castonzo explained during a video call Tuesday. “I actually felt pretty good on Sunday. I think I’m going to be good to go from here on out. I would say, I’ll be coming off the bye feeling 100% for sure.”
That’s good news for an offensive line still trying to live up to the standard it has set over the past two seasons.
The pass protection has been exemplary. Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, never known for his mobility, has been sacked just five times through the first six weeks. That’s allowed for vast improvement in the passing game.
Indianapolis ranks 10th with 1,591 passing yards and third with 7.6 yards per attempt. The Colts were 30th in passing yards and 25th in yards per attempt last season.
But the running game has not enjoyed similar success.
A team that aims to be a top-five rushing attack currently sits 26th with 588 yards and 31st with 3.6 yards per attempt. The latter number is nearly a full yard lower than the team’s rushing average in 2019 (4.5).
So it’s been a mixed bag through the season’s first month-and-a-half, but Castonzo believes the offensive line is closer to its goal than it might appear from the outside.
“I don’t think the gap is huge,” he said. “We’re definitely not where we want to be. We know that. It’s just a little technique thing here and there. Football comes down to such minute details. We’re going to be doing a self-scout (Wednesday) where we really look at a lot of the stuff that we’ve been doing throughout the year and what we need to change to make that next step.
“Hopefully this week, kind of being able to reflect and not having to worry about a game plan but really being able to focus on the technique-type things, is going to make a difference for us and is going to help us out going forward.”
There is positive momentum.
Rivers had his best game as a Colt on Sunday, throwing for 371 yards and three touchdowns in the comeback win. But rookie Jonathan Taylor has been quietly improving each week.
He averaged a career-high 5 yards per carry against the Bengals and has been no lower than 4 yards per attempt in each of the past four weeks. But he also hasn’t received more than 17 carries during that stretch after rushing 26 times for 101 yards in the Week 2 win against the Minnesota Vikings.
Taylor’s been impactful in the passing game as well. He had 115 total yards on 16 touches against Cincinnati, including four receptions for 55 yards.
“He’s dangerous with the ball in his hands, so get him in space, let him use his size and speed. And I think we’ve done a fairly decent job,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “We can do better. I mean, obviously, we can do better. I think he’s doing well. … I think he’s getting better every week, running with more confidence. He has as good of work ethic and mindset and is conscientious as anybody on the team – very mature.”
PEYTON’S PLACES
Legendary quarterback Peyton Manning was back in Indiana on Tuesday as a guest of David Letterman at the former talk show host and Indiana native’s alma mater, Ball State.
The famous duo was on campus to film an episode of Manning’s ESPN+ series, “Peyton’s Places.” The documentary series hosted by Manning debuted last year as part of the celebration of the NFL’s 100th anniversary. ESPN’s website says the show, which had a 30-episode first season, “revisits seminal moments in NFL history through conversations with former players, coaches and other key figures about football and its cultural impact.”
According to a school release, filming took place at Scheumann Stadium and at the Frog Baby Fountain in the heart of campus. The episode is set to begin streaming in January.
“It was an exciting day for our football program,” Ball State athletic director Beth Goetz said in the release. “The team was thrilled to engage with these two Indiana legends for ‘Peyton’s Places.’ We are grateful for the opportunity to help showcase our campus, as it was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes and coaches.”
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts re-signed safety Ibraheim Campbell to the practice squad Tuesday and released cornerback Christian Angulo from the practice squad.
