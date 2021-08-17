WESTFIELD – T.Y. Hilton seems to have had a burden lifted from his shoulders.
The Indianapolis Colts veteran wide receiver can often be heard chirping at teammates – and, for two days, opponents – on the practice field. He’s been known to make an impromptu joke with reporters on the sideline in the middle of a drill. And he generally seems to be having the time of his life during training camp at Grand Park.
“I feel good, and my mental game is strong,” Hilton said Tuesday. “So my mental’s good. I feel good physically and mentally, so that’s all I need. Once your mental’s good, you’re able to go out there and have fun, and I’m having a lot fun going out there and playing with these guys.”
That was particularly evident during Tuesday’s 90-minute session when he caught five passes from quarterback Jacob Eason in team drills. Several of the receptions came with the offense backed up deep in its own territory, and one perfectly displayed the reason the 31-year-old remains such a valuable member of the roster.
Eason threw a pass high into tight coverage on the sideline, and Hilton leapt to catch the ball at its peak. He had just seconds – and centimeters of grass – to get both feet inbounds on the way down. But he effortlessly shifted his body in mid-air and finished with a quick double-tap of his toes before heading out of bounds as an official signaled for a completion.
The play highlighted the attention to detail that separates the 10-year veteran from a majority of the NFL pack.
“I’ve been playing football my whole life and receiver my whole life, so it’s just natural to me,” Hilton said. “Knowing when the ball’s usually coming, I just jump, catch. I don’t even gotta look down. I know my feet’ll do the rest.”
Many of Hilton’s training camp battles have come against veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes.
It’s a matchup both players look forward to, and one that Rhodes believes helps keep him on his toes.
Literally.
“T.Y.’s a guy that’s a finesse guy that uses his speed and his size to his advantage,” Rhodes said. “Like I tell him, he’s a guy that I have to work with all the time because I’m used to facing big receivers. Going against a little guy like him keeps me on my toes and my feet and makes me use my feet instead of my hands and my physicality. So T.Y. just knows his strength, and he uses it to his best ability.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Tuesday’s highlight is actually two plays instead of just a single snap.
Lined up against cornerback Isaiah Rodgers – one of the fastest players on the roster – wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. showed off his top-end speed on consecutive one-on-one snaps. In both instances, the 6-foot-4, 223-pound receiver made a quick move at the line of scrimmage and then simply ran past the defender.
Both plays ended with deep completions from Eason and a reminder Pittman’s game is built on more than raw physicality.
THEY SAID IT
“It’s still early. We’ve got one game under our belts that we’ll kind of evaluate, and we’ll see where it goes from here. We’ve just gotta wait. It’s still kind of early right now. Nobody’s really taken the position yet, and I assume that eventually -- a couple more weeks, a couple more games -- we’ll have that answer for you.” – offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on the lackluster competition at left tackle so far.
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts made five moves Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated 85-player limit.
Tight end Graham Adomitis and running back Darius Anderson were waived. Defensive end Damontre Moore (knee) was placed on injured reserve. And wide receiver Quartney Davis (shoulder) and cornerback Nick Nelson (unknown) were waived with an injury designation. Davis and Nelson will revert to injured reserve if they clear waivers.
INJURY REPORT
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), running back Nyheim Hines (leg) and tight Mo Alie-Cox (knee) returned to practice Tuesday.
Wide receiver Parris Campbell (illness), quarterback Carson Wentz (foot), quarterback Sam Ehlinger (illness), cornerback T.J. Carrie (knee), cornerback Marvell Tell III (groin), linebacker E.J. Speed (knee), linebacker Skai Moore (back), left guard Quenton Nelson (foot), linebacker Jordan Glasgow (back), center Danny Pinter (ankle), center Ryan Kelly (elbow), tight end Noah Togiai (knee) and defensive end Tyquan Lewis (unknown) did not participate.
