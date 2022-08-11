WESTFIELD – Quenton Nelson likes what he’s seen from the offensive line so far in training camp.
The Indianapolis Colts could soon make the three-time All-Pro left guard the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history.
But his thoughts are all about the team – specifically the bond being built between the big men up front, including new starters in left tackle Matt Pryor and right guard Danny Pinter.
“You got to do everything together on the field, off the field and build that camaraderie and laugh together, have fun together do everything together,” Nelson said Thursday at Grand Park.
That process appears to be going well.
Nelson has grown particularly close to Pryor, who will line up immediately to his left. The veteran is fighting to earn a starting role in Week 1 for the first time in his four-year career.
Pryor can be seen before every practice working on the sideline with Nelson, going through a specific set of drills before the team stretch.
“It’s just a nice warm up to do before getting out here, and (we’re) activating certain things and getting punch timing down and punches down,” Nelson said. “So it’s been good, and getting it done together has been great.”
Camp has been an entirely different experience this year than it was a summer ago for the former Notre Dame star.
He spent much of last spring doing maintenance for a back ailment, then suffered a rare fracture in his foot that cost him most of training camp.
Add in a few offseason surgeries and the ongoing challenges of the COVID pandemic and it was a frustrating season on many levels.
Nelson’s healthy now, however. And his return to form would bode extremely well for the offensive line’s ability to bounce back as a whole.
“I feel great,” he said. “No surgeries this offseason and just a chance to really work on my body and do deep tissue massages, take some rest, work on stretching, flexibility, eating well. And then really hitting the gym hard once I felt like I was ready to and gaining more range of motion in my joints, more flexibility and just getting strong and healthy.
“It’s been a great offseason, and now for it to be transferring onto the field, you love to see it.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Rookie tight end Drew Ogletree has been a standout in nearly every practice.
His highlight Thursday was a one-handed catch off a pass thrown perfectly by backup quarterback Nick Foles, just inches past the outstretched hand of linebacker E.J. Speed.
Ogletree will be a player to keep an eye on during Saturday’s preseason opener at Buffalo.
RYAN WATCH
The Colts worked extensively in a hurry-up offense Thursday, and quarterback Matt Ryan completed 10 of 17 passes without a touchdown or interception.
His completions were spread among six receivers. Michael Pittman Jr. led the way with three grabs. Wide receiver Parris Campbell and running back Nyheim Hines had two catches each.
Ryan is 89-of-129 in 10 camp practices overall, throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions in full-team drills.
THEY SAID IT
“He’s himself every day. He’s consistent. Just watching how he was – watching him back in 2017 and how he was competitive and how he was able to elevate the defense then – to still have that same energy and swagger. I feel like he has had several turnovers. I think his point of attack when the ball comes to him, if he makes the play or not, is higher than anybody’s. I think he is having a great camp. Obviously, been a Pro Bowl, All-Pro corner in the league – former Defensive Player of the Year – I think he is everything you see from him in the game. So it’s pretty good being alongside him and just being in the room with him. I think it’s a lot to take away from his game as a person and a player.” – cornerback Kenny Moore II on what it’s like to be reunited with cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
INJURY REPORT
Cornerback Anthony Chesley sat out Thursday’s practice for his first absence of training camp.
Wide receiver DeMichael Harris, linebacker Forrest Rhyne, offensive tackle Dennis Kelly and defensive tackle Chris Williams each continued to be sidelined.
Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (ankle) and wide receiver Mike Strachan (knee) remain on the physically unable to perform list.