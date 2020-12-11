INDIANAPOLIS – Few players can spin a story like Philip Rivers.
The Indianapolis Colts quarterback has seen just about everything the NFL can offer over his 17 seasons, and he’s always got a personal anecdote to illustrate any situation.
That helps explain how an answer this week about the team’s offensive balance turned into an unexpected comparison of former San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates to veteran Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.
“We used to have the ‘Gates Rule,’ we used to call it,” Rivers said of the majority of his 16 seasons with the Chargers. “It was like, ‘Hey, we’re throwing the ball to Gates until we can’t.’ On certain plays, that was the read-progression during the week. It was like, ‘OK, what means we can’t?’ Well, it took quite a bit in some instances.
“There are certain times that are like that, just, ‘Hey, if you get singled (coverage) and you love T.Y., go.’”
There is no “Hilton Rule,” in Indianapolis, though the quarterback considered instituting one at times during last week’s 26-20 win against the Houston Texans. Hilton recorded season-highs with eight catches and 110 yards, adding another chapter to his storied legacy at Houston’s NRG Stadium.
Rivers said he thought for a time in the first half Hilton might surpass the 200-yard mark, and he was thinking about the star wideout on nearly every snap.
In an ordinary year – read every year other than 2020 – this wouldn’t qualify as newsworthy. Quarterbacks from Andrew Luck to Matt Hasselbeck to Jacoby Brissett routinely sought out Hilton for the better part of his first eight seasons in Indianapolis.
It was believed this year would be no different, and Hilton and Rivers even displayed strong chemistry during the first open training camp practice in August to further cement the thought.
But it hasn’t played out that way.
For a variety of reasons.
Hilton simply wasn’t very good early in the year, dropping passes and failing to make an impact. There’s also been a renewed emphasis on spreading the ball around.
Marcus Johnson took a turn in the spotlight early. Rookie Michael Pittman Jr. has come on of late. And Zach Pascal led the team in receiving yards as recently as two weeks ago.
All of which is fine by Hilton, who told the coaches during the summer he’d sacrifice touches if it meant more success for the team.
Through 12 weeks, the offense has leapt from 16th in scoring in 2019 to 10th and from 25th in total yards to 13th. Most importantly, from the veteran wide receiver’s perspective, the 8-4 Colts already have surpassed last season’s win total.
“We’re all sacrificing something as a group, the receiver group – receivers, running backs,” Hilton said. “We are all sacrificing some touches. That is one thing that we did as a receiver group – that it is all about the team.”
Hilton – who turned 31 last month – has more than most to lose. He’s in the final year of his contract, and a big statistical season could have translated into more money in what’s likely to be his final deal.
But Hilton’s rarely talked about the future. He’s made it clear he prefers to stay in Indianapolis, but it’s not up to him and he’ll accept whatever outcome fate has in store.
For now, his focus is almost entirely on the playoff run. Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders (7-5) is another important step on that journey, and Hilton will try to build on a stretch that has seen him catch 11 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns in the past two weeks.
“This is the guy I want on my team,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “This is the guy who is a star player and is incredibly unselfish but yet has this swaggering confidence that he wants the ball all the time and in the most crucial situations. But yet he is the most unselfish and best teammate.
“That is a hard thing to be able to say both those things about a person, and those are true about him. And I respect him immensely.”
INJURY REPORT
Left tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee) and Bobby Okereke (ankle) again were limited participants in Friday’s practice and were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Defensive Tyquan Lewis (hip) was a full participant and was also listed as questionable.
The only player ruled out was punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who is recovering from surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. Reich said Sanchez has been back inside the team facility this week and has taken part in special teams meeting.
Cornerback Damon Arnette (concussion/neck) and safety Jeff Heath (concussion) were ruled out for Las Vegas.
Safety Johnathan Abram (knee), running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) and cornerback Isaiah Johnson (groin) were listed as questionable.
