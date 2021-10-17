INDIANAPOLIS – T.Y. Hilton gave a stirring speech to his Indianapolis Colts teammates Saturday, on the eve of his 2021 debut. Then the veteran wide receiver showed up to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday wearing a vintage No. 45 Michael Jordan jersey from the former Chicago Bulls star’s own return to action in 1995.
Jordan had been gone for two years after retiring in 1993 and moonlighting as a minor-leaguer in the Chicago White Sox’s organization. Hilton was gone for just five weeks, but he admitted earlier this week he considered calling it quits after suffering a neck injury that briefly left him with no feeling on the left side of his body.
He was the last player to run out of the tunnel in pregame introductions and received a roaring welcome from 57,947 fans.
“I came back today, like Jordan when he came back wearing the 45,” Hilton said. “It’s not to play games with you.”
The Houston Texans (1-5) quickly learned that in a 31-3 defeat. Hilton had a team-high four catches for 80 yards, including a 52-yard bomb in the second quarter that set up a field goal.
He also provided an emotional lift during a short week in which the Colts (2-4) were trying to put a crushing 31-25 loss against the Baltimore Ravens in the rearview mirror.
“It was tremendous,” running back Jonathan Taylor said of the energy the 31-year-old brought to practice this week. “And a lot of people thought that, ‘Hey, we don’t know when TY’s coming back, but when he does we’ll be ready.’ This was the perfect game for him to come back. I heard this last year coming in that he always goes crazy versus the Texans. And so far, it’s true.”
Hilton was the target on Indianapolis’ first offensive play, and quarterback Carson Wentz said he never considered looking anywhere else on the 12-yard completion.
But it’s the chunk play a quarter that later that likely will stick with Wentz the longest.
“If they’re giving us the right look, and you can tell they were a little softer then we were hoping, with his speed on those safeties, you’ve just got to throw it to a spot and let him run underneath it,” Wentz said. “It was cool to see it. I’ve seen it on tape for a long time, but to finally get out here today and do it live in action, it was pretty cool.”
Hilton had much the same reaction to his first game action in nine months.
He left the game late in the fourth quarter with what was announced as a quad injury but said afterward it’s nothing to worry about.
Mostly, he tried to savor his long-awaited return. He soaked in the cheers as he ran out of the tunnel and ran toward the end zone waving his arms to encourage even more noise.
Then he did what he’s always done, slicing through the Houston defense and setting the tone for a bounce-back victory.
“It was fun, man,” Hilton said. “The crowd brought the energy. A little emotion running out of the tunnel – just hearing those fans, man, makes it all worth it. Being in the locker room with this team, these group of guys, it’s unbelievable. Just the energy, the juice that I bring to them, you saw it today. They just feed off my energy. Me just being out there brings so (many) smiles, brings so much enthusiasm to this team. I just means so much to them. So I’m glad I did it.”
THEY SAID IT
“It was cool to see Giovanni real briefly before the game. I know everybody here has been taking great care of him, but he’s a special kid, and it’s kids like him that really remind me of the bigger picture of the role models that we can be and the impact that we can make as athletes. It was pretty special to see him on the sideline. I know he had some fun yesterday and today, and hopefully he enjoyed that one.” – Wentz on 13-year-old fan Giovanni Hamilton, who attended Sunday’s game as the quarterback’s guest. Hamilton, who suffers from Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome and lives in Pennsylvania, received an autographed football and fist bump from Wentz before the game.
INJURY REPORT
Four players left the game with injuries. Wide receiver Parris Campbell (foot), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) and safety Jordan Lucas (knee) joined Hilton on the sideline.
