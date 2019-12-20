INDIANAPOLIS – Very few would blame T.Y. Hilton if he called it a season.
The Indianapolis Colts wide receiver missed six games this year, and he’s been dealing with a lingering calf injury for nearly two months.
He returned for last week’s 34-7 loss against the New Orleans Saints – playing for just the second time in seven weeks – but participated in about 50 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.
With Indianapolis (6-8) eliminated from playoff contention, the four-time Pro Bowler easily could shut it down, rest his ailing leg and get ready for 2020.
But that thought doesn’t sit well with Hilton.
“Anybody in my position could’ve did that, but I’m built different,” he said. “I’m not that type of guy.”
So when the Colts kickoff Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Carolina Panthers (5-9), Hilton expects to be in the starting lineup.
Indianapolis has lost four straight games, and the offense has struggled with efficiency. But the 30-year-old star receiver’s mere presence on the field can change the way defenses line up against the Colts.
That gives embattled quarterback Jacoby Brissett a better chance to be successful. It should open up some running room for Marlon Mack, who needs 81 yards to reach 1,000 for the season. And it should provide more opportunities for young receivers Zach Pascal and Marcus Johnson to continue making a strong impression.
All of that plays into Hilton’s mindset.
He’s never missed so much time in a single year, and he’s been haunted by a sense he’s let his teammates down.
Indianapolis is 1-5 without Hilton in the lineup, more than enough to sink the team’s playoff chances despite a solid 5-2 start.
“Circumstances happen,” Hilton said. “Injuries happen. It’s just part of the game. So, for me, more mentally than physically, it drained me a little bit. But I’m better now.”
There is some minor statistical motivation for Hilton. He needs two touchdown catches to tie his career-high of seven – accomplished in 2012 and 2014 – but that doesn’t seem to be a factor in his thinking.
Hilton came into the season believing this was the best roster he’d ever been a part of. He never wavered even after franchise quarterback Andrew Luck retired in late August, and for the first seven weeks of the season, it appeared his team would reward that faith.
Hilton can’t make up for the time he’s missed. But he’s not about to abandon his teammates now.
Even if there’s nothing tangible left to play for.
“I think, no matter what situation you put T.Y. Hilton in, he is going to be the same guy, and he is going to be that competitive, driven (player) – and that is why he is good,” Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “That is why he is a good football player because he has that inner desire to be great, and he has shown that.”
Fans already have turned their minds to next spring’s draft, and losses in the final two weeks would improve the chances of landing an impact player in the first round.
But Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich led a spirited team meeting Wednesday during which he implored the Colts not to give up.
In Reich’s mind, what Indianapolis does over the next two weeks will reverberate in 2020.
He’ll get no argument from Hilton.
“You just want to get something out of this year,” the veteran wide receiver said. “Just continue to give everything you’ve got, continue to play for the team and just continue to build that bond heading into next year.”
INJURY REPORT
Three players were ruled out Friday for this week’s game.
Defensive tackle Denico Autry (concussion) and cornerbacks Kenny Moore II (ankle) and Quincy Wilson (shoulder) will not play Sunday against the Panthers.
Safety Malik Hooker (hand) was a full participant in practice for the first time this week Friday, and he is listed as questionable.
Defensive end/linebacker Marquis Haynes (knee), offensive tackle Garrett McGhin (ankle) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (ankle) were ruled out for Carolina. McGhin was placed on season-ending injured reserve Friday.
Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (illness) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (knee) did not participate in the week’s final practice and are questionable.
