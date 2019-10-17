INDIANAPOLIS — T.Y. Hilton’s history against the Houston Texans has been well documented.
In 14 games against his AFC South rival, the Indianapolis Colts wide receiver has 76 catches for 1,445 yards and nine touchdowns.
And he’s coming off one of his most famous performances against the Texans.
Before January’s playoff game at NRG Stadium, some Houston defensive backs took exception to Hilton referring to their stadium as his home away from home. They called him a “clown,” and the wide receiver responded by wearing a latex clown mask on his way into the stadium on game day.
Then, playing on an ankle with both a high and low sprain, he caught five passes for 85 yards in Indianapolis’ 21-7 victory.
This week has been much more quiet with neither team giving much bulletin board material to the other.
“They’re very physical,” Hilton said of Houston’s defense. “They have a great front seven. Their back end is pretty solid. So they’re very tough on all three phases. It’s going to be a tough game for all three phases.”
He did mention he has no plans to stop by Party City and pick up a new mask.
That’s probably just as well.
Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium has plenty riding on it without any personal touches. The winner will take control of the AFC South at the midpoint of the season and make a powerful statement to the rest of the league.
The Texans (4-2) are trying to prove this is the season they can finally make a deep run in the postseason, and back-to-back road wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and the Colts would put some punch into the argument.
Indianapolis (3-2) is trying prove it still is capable of winning the AFC South without retired quarterback Andrew Luck, and knocking off Houston would be a big step in that direction.
If the latter is to be the case, Hilton likely will need to be part of the equation.
He’s had four 100-yard receiving games in his last six regular-season meetings against the Texans. That stretch includes five catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-14 win at Houston in 2017 with Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback.
But the Texans held him to just three catches for 14 yards to end that season at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Brissett said there’s no special formula for Hilton’s success against Houston.
“(It’s) because T.Y. is good, and he’s been successful versus a lot of other players, a lot of other teams as well,” Brissett said.
The Colts have been winning with a different approach in 2019, leaning on a stout offensive line to wear opponents down and handing the football to the NFL’s fifth-leading rusher, Marlon Mack.
In fact, it was Mack who was the star of that January playoff game, rushing 24 times for a franchise postseason-record 148 yards and one touchdown.
He’s coming off a 132-yard effort in a win at Kansas City on Oct. 6, and Hilton is fine with the running game leading the way again if that’s what it takes to win.
“(Mack’s) playing incredible,” Hilton said. “It starts up front. The offensive line is opening up the holes for him. Even when they’re not, he’s finding lanes and he’s got a burst. He’s playing unbelievable. Let’s ride him. Let’s ride the horse.”
NEXT IN LINE
Defensive end Kemoko Turay’s broken ankle was a big blow to the Colts’ third-down defense. The second-year pass rusher was doing an effective job pressuring opposing quarterbacks, and he was enjoying a breakout season.
Now, rookie Ben Banogu likely will be called up as a third-down specialist. It’s a challenge veteran Justin Houston doesn’t underestimate.
“It’s very difficult,” Houston said. “(Turay’s) a very athletic rusher. He was coming into his own and put pressure on the quarterback. I think Ben has some shoes to fill, but I think he can do it as long as he continues to work and get better every day.”
PRACTICE REPORT
Indianapolis’ starting cornerbacks — Kenny Moore II (knee) and Pierre Desir (hamstring) – missed practice for the second straight day Thursday, throwing into question their availability for Sunday’s game.
Rookie wide receiver Parris Campbell (abdominal), tight end Eric Ebron (illness), Houston (calf) and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (ankle) also did not participate.
Safety Malik Hooker (knee) was a limited participant for the first time since suffering torn meniscus Sept. 22 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Linebacker Zaire Franklin (hamstring) returned to full participation.
