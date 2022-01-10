INDIANAPOLIS – Change is inevitable in the NFL.
No two teams are ever identical from one year to the next, and endings like the Indianapolis Colts’ unfathomable loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday ensure not all of the changes will be voluntary.
But two Indianapolis mainstays seem to be in control of their own futures this offseason and are planning to make a decision together. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton just completed his 10th season with the Colts, and tight end Jack Doyle finished his ninth.
Doyle is under contract for the 2022 season, Hilton is not, but both are contemplating retirement. They would join long-time left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who called it a career last January, as franchise cornerstones choosing to go out on their own terms.
“I’ve been banged up,” Doyle said Monday. “It’s been tough, tough on my body, tough on me in general. It’s tough to play football, and it’s tough to get out there every week. It’s kind of taken a toll. I’ll take some time to think about it and obviously talk to people close to me, and we’ll go from there.”
One of those people will be Hilton.
The 31-year-old receiver briefly contemplated retirement in early September after a neck injury sidelined him for the start of the regular season. He came back to open arms from teammates and continued his growth as an increasingly vocal leader.
But his close friend Andrew Luck retired in 2019, and he lost another valued teammate in Castonzo last year. So it’s no surprise he’s tying his own decision at least in part to Doyle’s.
“I’m just gonna take some time and talk to Jack and just go through it,” Hilton said. “If I want to play one more year, I could play one more year. If not, then I won’t. So (I’ll) just talk to him, see how he’s feeling and once he makes his decision, I’ll kind of know what I want to do kind of based on him. Whether it’s here or whether it’s somewhere else, I’ll make my decision some time in the offseason.”
Both men suggested they’re leaning in a particular direction and have some idea of what they want to do, but they want to allow time for the emotion of the season ending to fade before making a final call.
If at least one All-Pro teammate has any sway, he’d like to see the pair return for another season together.
“In just my short time here being their teammates, (they’re) honestly two of the best teammates I’ve ever had,” defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “Just watching their leadership from just being here over the last two years, the impact that they have when they do speak has been amazing. And just being able to learn from them has been awesome. I mean, selfishly, I really hope they don’t retire.”
Hilton is just 309 yards shy of 10,000 receiving yards for his career – a historic feat that would make Indianapolis the first franchise with three receivers to hit that mark entirely in its uniform. But that doesn’t seem to be a heavy motivating factor for the four-time Pro Bowler.
He had just 23 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season after catching 56 passes for 762 yards and five scores in 15 games in 2020.
After missing just two games over his first six seasons, Hilton has missed 15 games over the past four years.
Doyle played in all 17 games this year with 29 catches for 302 yards and three scores. A two-time Pro Bowler, he has 295 career receptions for 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns.
One factor the tight end will consider during his decision is the makeup of the current roster and his belief this team remains close to winning championships.
“We have such a great group,” Doyle said. “We really do. We have so many good players. I mean, we’ve got a probably a top whatever you want to say – three – player in the NFL in Jonathan Taylor. And he’s our guy, and there’s not a better guy to play with than a guy like Jonathan, and he makes you look good blocking. That’s for sure.
“But, yeah, we have so many good pieces, and it’s such a great group to be around and to compete with, and it has a great team-like feel that’s hard to find in professional sports, I feel like. So, yeah, it’s a special group.”
THEY SAID IT
“Just a letdown in performance. I know we talked about the Raiders’ week, not having our best week of preparation. I truly felt like everyone in the locker room, I felt like we were prepared to go down to Jacksonville and do what it takes. We just didn’t perform. Coach always talks about practice, preparation and perform, and we didn’t perform up to our expectations and didn’t get the result that we wanted.” – linebacker Bobby Okereke on what happened the past two weeks.
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts signed 14 players to reserve/futures contracts Monday, basically retaining their practice squad.
The signees were cornerback Anthony Chesley, defensive end Kameron Cline, offensive tackle Shon Coleman, wide receiver Keke Coutee, tight end Farrod Green, wide receiver DeMichael Harris, tight end Michael Jacobson, linebacker Malik Jefferson, quarterback James Morgan, offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell, safety Will Redmond, cornerback Chris Wilcox, defensive tackle Chris Williams and tight end Eli Wolf.
